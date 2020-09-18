What a couple weeks this has been. Who would think we would all be so happy that the rains have returned. We had lots of lightening yesterday and there is a slight chance the region could see some more today. These are all being triggered by a low pressure area to our south and southwest that is approaching the coast to the south but has these showers with occasional thunderstorms rotating around the low. A quick look at the radar shows a large area of showers associated with a disturbance imbedded in the flow that is moving northward, some of these showers are moderate to heavy and are moving to the north from just north of Newport. These will possibly reach our area early this afternoon if nothing changes.
The activity should ease some this afternoon as the low continues to move northeastward and inland, but the wraparound showers are still possible for our area tonight into tomorrow. Any showers tomorrow will be lighter and then diminish all together by tomorrow night.
A ridge of high pressure will build over the area for the start of next week to dry things out and bring a return to the partly sunny skies. The next low pressure area drops down toward our area midweek so add a chance of rain starting Wednesday into Thursday.
High temperatures continue in the 65-70 range, nighttime lows 50-55.
BURN BAN
As of noon September 18, 2020, the countywide burn ban will remain in effect, except for campfires and warming fires. The exception will be on the beaches per Oregon State Parks. We are anticipating the lift of the ban on October 1st ,2020 if the weather patterns continue.
DON'T BE TAKEN IN BY ONLINE DONATION SCAMS RELATED TO THE WILDFIRES
OREGON CITY, Ore. - Personnel assigned to the Clackamas County Fires have been receiving word of individuals requesting or raising funds on social media outlets for Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) firefighters working on various fires in the area. All wildland firefighter personnel assigned to the Clackamas County Fires (which include those based out of Molalla) are supported by an incident management team that provides food, shelter and necessary supplies for these firefighters.
The public is cautioned to avoid scams on social media from those requesting money supposedly to support firefighters working on the many wildfires in the county. Scammers will use certain geographic or information cues to lure in unsuspecting donors with good intentions.
Due to the complexity of the wildfire situation in Northwest Oregon, individual fires, outposts, and field units supporting assigned firefighter personnel cannot accept donations of food, money, or other supplies, as they do not have the capability to provide distribution of these goods to the firefighters. Instead, citizens should consider supporting their local volunteer fire departments, or donating to the non-profit Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
If folks are looking to help people recover from wildfires, they should consider reaching out to the local Red Cross unit for the impacted area.
All information on how to help in Clackamas County can be found at: https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires/help.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen is open to all traffic! Alder Lane is closed between Evergreen and Linden Drive.
Tillamook County Public Works
Sandlake Road, Brooten Road, Ferry Street and Resort Drive will be center striped on Monday 09/21/2020 weather dependent.
Tillamook County COVID-19 Update
Tillamook has added another presumptive case making our case total at 50, 44 positives and 6 presumptive, 2 hospitalized, monitoring 6.
