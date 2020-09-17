We have a low pressure area off to the west that is moving eastward and will bring rainshowers and possible thunderstorms to our area starting tonight. The chance starts tonight then become likely around midnight though there is some doubt on the thunderstorms for the coast. The updraft help from the mountains may be a better trigger. The best chance is over toward the Cascades that might see some stronger storms. Because of the wildfires, debris flows and flash flooding become a concern for them also.
The low looks to pass over the area early tomorrow morning then we see scattered showers that start to ease tomorrow night into Saturday, then the activity should come to an end by Saturday night. A weak ridge of high pressure builds in and gives us a dry period starting Sunday. Next week looks dry, at least through Wednesday when we see another chance of showers thanks to an approaching trough of low pressure.
The smoke issue is easing with all the rain so I think the Air Quality Alert will be lifted for our area soon. Our number did climb a little yesterday after the winds calmed down but improved once the winds kicked in once more. After tonight, even the valley will see improvement.
County Public Works
Alderbrook Loop Road South of State Hwy 101 will be closed from Hwy 101 to Posetti Road from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 21st to 22nd for County road work, weather dependent. Emergency vehicles will be able to go through the construction zone. This project was initially scheduled for September 8 and was postponed due to the recent fires.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen is still closed today from 3rd Street to Maple Lane to finish the paving. The Contractor is working on Alder Lane between Evergreen and Linden Drive, which is also closed.
OHA’s Weekly Report Shows Declining Case Count Trend
Today’s Weekly Report showed that new cases in Oregon have continued to decline as 1,294 cases were recorded from Sept. 7-13 —down 12% from last week’s tally of 1,477. In that same period, the number of Oregonians newly tested declined 35%, to 17,365, and the percentage of tests that were positive rose from 4.3% to 5.6%. This decline in the number of Oregonians tested occurred during the context of numerous active wildfires. OHA is closely monitoring this situation.
Twenty-nine Oregonians were reported to have died last week in association with COVID-19, compared to 23 last week. Eighty-three Oregonians were hospitalized; and with 47 in the previous week, the reported number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest for any two-week period since mid-June.
As in past weeks of declining case counts, OHA reminds Oregonians that it remains very important to continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings to sustain the progress the state has made.
Today’s Report for Tillamook county: We added one more positive yesterday so the count now is 43 positive cases, 5 presumptive for a total case count of 48.
