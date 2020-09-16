Surprise, there were some thunderstorms in the area last evening racing up the front that is still lingering just offshore. This morning we have some dense fog around that restricted visibility below ¼ mile at times, currently it is up to 1/2 mile. There is a little smoke mixed into this as well. We also got a decent shot of rain with areas getting between ¼ to almost ½ an inch in the last 24 hours.
So, the front will slowly move inland today but will also weaken so we can expect more rain and rainshowers that will diminish leaving only a slight chance of widely scattered showers this afternoon and tonight.
Tomorrow an associated low pressure area will move into the coast and enhances our shower threat tomorrow night and also brings another threat of thunderstorms late tomorrow night into early Friday morning.
The shower activity continues Friday becoming more scattered that night into Saturday ending by Saturday night leaving mostly sunny skies for Sunday, and Monday, on into Tuesday. High temperatures for the 7 day period remains in the mid to upper 60s, lows now in the upper 50s cools down to the upper 40s to around 50 by the weekend into next week.
Oregon Air Quality
As you might guess, I have been getting numerous phone calls about the air quality. I have learned a lot about the numbers you have been seeing. First, there are very few sensors on the coast. You can go to a Real Time Air Quality Index Map at aqicn.org/map/Oregon to view these. Next, I learned that some of the different webpages pick the closest sensor as your report, for us, that would be Hillsboro. Therefore, a lot of pages are reporting we are at unhealth levels. With the west winds and the rain, the numbers should have been quite low but they continue to be high. So, if you go to www.AirNow.gov (EPA’s Site) and plug in our zip code you will get the Hillsboro reading for Tillamook. I am looking at the board for Tillamook County right now, https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Tillamook&state=OR&country=USA, and it lists us as Unhealthy with a 176 reading but if you look at the Reporting Area it says Hillsboro. If you hit the tab Monitors Near Me, then move into Tillamook on the interactive screen, you see we are actually at 58 right now which is just into the Moderate Level as Good is 0-50. There is also a Smartphone App called OregonAir that could help.
Pike Street Fire Update
ODF reports that the fire reached 300 acres and is 35% contained. They are working on mop up throughout the fire area and the previous Level 1 Evacuation remains in effect as of 9/15/20. The shelter at the Fairground closed yesterday at noon though the Fairground personnel may still have some horses from elsewhere on site.
Tillamook County COVID Update
At last report we have 47 cases, 42 positive cases and 5 presumptive cases. They were still monitoring 6 or 7 individuals.
