A nice day today after a chilly start with the morning temperature dropping to near 34 at the airport. Now we have an upper level ridge of high pressure moving across that will allow for one more sunny, dry day before the rain starts.
Winds today will become breezy, becoming northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25 during the afternoon and early evening hours, today’s high near 68. The clouds start rolling in tonight ahead of the inbound strong frontal systems, calm winds, lows near 46.
An approaching warm front gives us an increasing chance of rain tomorrow afternoon, breezy east winds, highs near 67 then rainy and breezy with southerly winds becoming 10-15 gusting to 25 tomorrow night, the low near 52. The rain will become moderate tomorrow night with heavier rain possible, mainly to the north into Saturday morning as it moves southward.
The associated cold front pushes into our area Saturday morning when we see the heavier rain across the area. Locally, the winds becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 30 with the gusts to 40-50 at the beaches. This would likely generate a High Wind Warning for the coastal areas. The front pushes thru midday but we see some moderate to heavy showers behind the front Saturday afternoon and evening that become more scattered Saturday night into Sunday morning. The shower activity becomes more frequent again Sunday by the afternoon as a trough of low pressure slides across the area, enhancing the thunderstorm threat once again. We continue on the breezy side, especially at or near the heavier showers or possible thunderstorms. High temperatures over the weekend stay in the mid 60s, lows down near 50.
Monday the shower activity becomes more widely scattered and diminishes Monday night but flairs up again with another trough moving across Tuesday into Wednesday, highs up near 70, lows down near 50.
So, for now, it still looks like we can expect between 2-3” of rain along the coast and 2-4” of rain in the Coast Range from tomorrow thru the weekend into Monday. While this rain will give the rivers a boost, between the dry soils and the extra low river levels, there should be no flooding concerns. We could still see some brief small stream and urban street flooding during or just after any heavy downpours. Again, the winds at the beaches could be gusting to near 50 for a period from later Friday into Saturday morning as the front moves through, in town more like 30.
The only Weather Advisories currently in effect is a Gale Warning for the Coastal Waters valid from 8:00am Friday thru 5:00am Saturday.
COVID Update
On yesterday’s (15th) OHA report there were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,536, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. yesterday. Two of these were from Tillamook County which is number 22 and 23 for us. Remember, the number of Tillamook County COVID deaths at the end of July, less than 2 months ago which included the previous 18 months, was 5. In only a month and a half, we are now nearly 5 times that! I have not heard the status of the two new cases but nearly all of these, if not all, were unvaccinated individuals!
- Oregon’s 3,529th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 10 at Adventist Health Tillamook. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,530th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 14 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Again, from yesterday, of the 2,069 new COVID cases reported in Oregon, 25 were new cases in Tillamook County.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 1,067, which is 15 fewer than the day before. There are 294 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than before.
There were 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).
