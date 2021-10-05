We had a cold front slowly move east across the area earlier today that gave us periods of moderate rain giving us between ¼” to ½” of rain. Any lingering rain transitions to scattered rainshowers tonight with a chance of thunderstorms in the early morning hours. Highs today only near 55, lows tonight down around 47.
We will see scattered showers with possible thunderstorms move through tomorrow, and we could see some small hail in the heavier showers. Winds becoming westerly 4-10, highs near 56, then conditions improve tomorrow night, and we see partly cloudy skies, and with calm winds, patchy early morning fog is possible, lows near 43.
Thursday’s weather still looks good with mostly sunny skies, winds becoming northwesterly 4-8, highs near 55. Thursday night we likely see more clouds move in ahead of a front that likely impacts the area Friday. It now appears the models are weakening the next front, and splits the energy, taking some north and some south of the area on Friday, just leaving us with a chance of light rain Friday afternoon into Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 40s.
The next chance of rain appears on Sunday with another cold trough of low pressure dropping across the region that drags in yet another front so more rain Sunday into Columbus Day Monday, highs dropping back into the mid 50s, and by Monday night we could be looking at lows down around 38. We still have a chance of rain on Tuesday.
Information from Today’s Community Call COVID Update
This past weekend Tillamook County saw 7 more COVID Cases reported. Over the period 9/26-10/2 (7-day count) Tillamook recorded 24 cases, and the 14-day county was 74. The previous 14-day count was 134. For the month of September our count was 394.
OHA Breakthrough rate: During the week of Sept 19 – Sept 26
79.2% of new COVID-19 cases were not vaccinated vs. 20.8% were vaccine breakthrough cases (statewide).
[County month of September]: 74.2% not vaccinated vs. 25.8% vaccine breakthrough cases for Tillamook County (calculated internally).
What causes a vaccine breakthrough case to occur is a multitude of factors including an individual’s immune system and viral load (amount of virus that is in your body). If an individual who is vaccinated already had a lowered immune system, their body may not be able to fight off the virus as effectively, compared to someone who has a strong immune system is also vaccinated.
Confirmed deaths:
24 – 21 confirmed not vaccinated, 1 no vaccine record, 2 fully vaccinated.
· The COVID-19 related death peak predicted by OHSU was this past weekend, (9/26) now in a hopeful decline.
· Deaths that are determined to be related to COVID-19 need to meet criteria listed in the Oregon Health Authority “COVID-19 Investigative Guidelines” available on Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 page under “investigative guidelines” section 7.
Active Outbreaks
14 confirmed outbreaks, 8 pending investigation = 22 total under monitoring.
Drive-up testing will change hours in October.
From Oct 1st – Oct 17th: 8:30am – 3pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Entrance and Exit will be on 3rd street at the main gate by the convention center (no longer using 4-H dorms gate as entrance).
From Oct 18th – Oct 31st – 8:30am – 12pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday using 3rd St. main convention center gate as entrance and exit.
No appointments are required for drive-up testing; however, this drive-up testing clinic is only for those who are currently with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, or congestion) and those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive (close contact). Due to high demand testing is being prioritized and is not available for surgery, travel, work, school, sport etc. purposes. COVID-19 testing is available at no charge.
Other sites for testing of for symptomatic individuals and close contacts:
· Tillamook County Health Center:
8th St. Acute Care Clinic (sick visits & testing):
§ Tuesday and Thursday 8am -4:30pm – Appointment are required: 503-842-3900
· Adventist Health Urgent Care – Tillamook
· Rinehart Clinic – (Director at Rinehart can speak to their availability and process)
