The shower activity will start to ease today, but the break won’t last long as rain returns this afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area. This will be setting up as an atmospheric river event but appears to focus the heaviest rain into Washington thru tomorrow. So today we see the scattered showers this morning, some rain moves in this afternoon, winds southerly 4-8, the high near 58, winds tonight increase and we could see brief periods of heavy rain, winds becoming southwesterly 5-10 gusting to 18, lows near 55.
Tomorrow the front starts to sag southward so we see more rain with southerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20, the high near 62, then the front starts to move faster to the south tomorrow night, winds becoming more northerly after midnight, still rainy, lows near 44.
By Friday morning the rain moves south with the front and we transition back to scattered showers that diminish by the afternoon bringing partly sunny skies, northerly winds 5-10, the high near 57 and partly cloudy skies Friday night, lows near 41.
The models are again sort of mixed for the weekend. They show a low pressure area developing but the location is still up in the air, some of the models put it over Oregon while others position it over northern California. So, for now, a mostly sunny weekend is likely but depending on the low, we could also have a chance of showers, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, low in the low to mid 40s.
ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving conditions
Winter is coming
If you must travel in difficult weather conditions, be sure to have chains or traction tires for your vehicle and use them when it’s necessary.
• Chains can be link chains, cable chains or other devices that attach to the wheel, vehicle, or outside of the tire that are specifically designed to increase traction on snow and ice. Drivers should note that link chains may not be recommended for use on some types of vehicles; check your owner’s manual.
• Traction tires can be studded tires or tires that meet Rubber Manufacturers Association standards for use in severe snow conditions and carry a special symbol on the tire sidewall showing a three-peaked mountain and snowflake. These tires work about as well as studded tires on ice, but work better than studded tires or regular, all-weather tires in most other winter conditions. And they cause no more damage to road surfaces than regular, all-weather tires.
Both chains and other types of traction tires are easier on roads than studded tires. Our latest study concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways.
Chains Required
When driving in winter conditions you may see signs letting you know the current requirements for chains or traction tires. When signs go up, Oregon law requires identified vehicles to be chained up. Traction tires may be used in place of chains for some passenger vehicles that are not towing a trailer or another vehicle. In some cases, all vehicles may be required to have chains regardless of the type of vehicle or the type of tire being used.
This year, the Oregon fine for failing to use chains or traction tires when required increased to $880 per violation. The 2021 Oregon Legislature raised the fine to encourage compliance and improve safety. For instance, when a truck loses traction and becomes stuck or crashes, it can delay dozens or hundreds of other travelers impacted by blocked lanes. Crashes on Oregon highways and freeways can block traffic for many hours depending on the location, weather conditions, severity of crash and availability of incident responders.
The estimated cost of delays caused by trucks failing to follow Oregon chain laws is over $8 million a year – to the motor carrier industry and other highway users.
Chain laws in effect year-round
Chain and traction tire laws are in effect year-round in Oregon; however studded tires are only allowed from November 1 through March 31.
Be ready, severe winter weather can hit without much notice, so be prepared to comply with Oregon chain and traction tire laws and associated posted signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.