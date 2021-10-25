As forecasted, this was a “wind” event vice a “rain” event, or one of our “rain/wind” events. As far as the rain goes, our area saw between around ½” to 1” of rain.
Around Tillamook County, the higher wind gusts included; near Cape Falcon-80, Manzanita-67, Garibaldi-64, Tierra Del Mar-59,Pacific City 42,Tillamook-41, Oceanside-41. This caused some trees to fall into power line resulting in sporadic power outages.
The low that has keep us bust the last few days, and windy last night, is continuing to weaken and is moving into Vancouver Island. We still see bands of rain moving northeastward across the area and there is still a chance of a thunderstorm. The good news is, while still breezy, it is not as windy as last night and early this morning. Winds at the airport now are southwesterly 8-12 gusting to 25. We will continue to see some showers with a chance of thunderstorms tonight, winds southwesterly 5-10 gusting to 20, the low near 47. The seas are still churning so there is a High Surf Advisory thru 3am tomorrow. This would also suggest sneaker wave continue to be a threat.
Rainy and breezy tomorrow, winds southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, highs near 59, lows near 48. With the strong jet stream still blasting across just to our north we will continue to be active as an Atmospheric River set up Wednesday and Thursday with disturbances ride the flow, moving across the region giving us more rain and rainshowers along with the breezy condition. We can expect another 2-3” of rain but still the rivers are looking okay with flooding concerns low.
Friday more rain is likely but it should ease some in the afternoon as weak high pressure helps to improve conditions a little, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for the weekend, highs around 58, lows near 42.
ODF Slash Burn Update
There were several scheduled for the area around 18-22 miles southeast of Tillamook, in and around Bald Mountain Access Rd.
