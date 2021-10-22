Yesterday’s front has pushed off to the east and we now have a secondary line of showers moving across and it also will continue to push off to the east. Rainfall totals for this event, so far, are generally from ½” to just under 1”.
We can expect more widely scattered showers by the afternoon and evening, but we have another system approaching from the northwest that will push in another round of rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This one could also give us a brief period of gusty winds as it pushes through.
Again, we see the back end of the next front moving across tomorrow near noon giving us some southerly winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the high near 58, then we transition back to scattered then widely scattered showers tomorrow night, the winds shifting to southeasterly 5-10, lows near 46.
Sunday is the day where things could get interesting. You may have been hearing the term explosive cyclogenesis. Sounds kind of bad. It means the quick formation or intensification of a cyclone or in this case, a low pressure storm system. The good news for us is it is expected to reach its peak well offshore then start to weaken as it tracks towards the coast, somewhere. The models are mixed on location but it appears the low will come ashore somewhere between the Washington Coast and the Vancouver Island area. This will give us some winds in the order of 10-20 gusting to near 40 in town and 20-30 gusting to 50 at the beaches. Again, this is dependent on a couple of factors, how strong is the low and how close is it. This drives if the winds would be weaker (storm further north) or stronger (storm further south). This would also create some significant seas offshore, in the range of 35-40 by Sunday night. As you might guess, this would also create a large sneaker wave threat at the beaches. Add to this the high tide anomalies giving you less beach and the risk becomes severe. This could also lead to some minor Tidal Overflow Flooding in the usual areas in Neskowin, west of Tillamook and down towards Pacific City with the high tides Sunday and Monday. The only thing left out is the thunderstorm threat which enters the forecast Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. If you have been here awhile, you know that these conditions at this time of year have spawned funnel cloud that come ashore as a tornado. This occurred in Oceanside and Manzanita on 10/14/16 if you recall. The bottom line on this one, it is best to keep tabs tomorrow and early Sunday for any forecasting changes as things are not written in stone and there is the potential that the storm could be weaker, or stronger, as it impacts the area.
The longer range models are suggesting more low pressure systems developing next week but still, the models are all over the place on timing and strength. What we do know for sure is the weather pattern will remain active giving us periods of rain and rainshowers with breezy conditions thru much of next week. That is unless the scenario a couple of the models show, where a high pressure area southeast of here builds northwestward into our area. That would mean warmer and dryer conditions around midweek. Of course, there are other models suggesting another atmospheric river event for the area. Fun time of year!
ODF Daily Slash Burn Update
Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location
Big River 3S 9W 36 45.2679, -123.7262 16/312 0930 14mi SE Tillamook, Boulder Cr Rd
Community Health Care COVID Deaths Update
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County public health case investigation team continuously monitors the disease tracking system called OPERA for Tillamook County. As records become available in the system, status on hospitalizations and deaths may also change. For this reason, three (3) additional COVID-19 related deaths from September are being reported today, as the deaths only became recently known to our case investigation team. With the addition of the three (3) deaths, Tillamook County COVID-19 related death toll is now at thirty-two (32).
Tillamook County’s 30th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 01 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
Tillamook County’s 31st COVID-19 related death is a 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 10 at his private residence. He had underlying health conditions.
Tillamook County’s 32nd COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
People who have died and meet the COVID-19 death definitions from Oregon Health Authority, once records are available, will be reported by Tillamook County Public Health, on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 dashboards and released in OHA COVID-19 media updates.
