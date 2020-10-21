We have another weak front pushing southward this morning bringing some spotty light showers across the area. We should see some partly to mostly sunny skies, and the afternoon high only around 57. With mostly clear skies tonight and calm winds, the low drops to near 38.
Tomorrow we are between systems and then Friday a stronger front approaches, bringing rain by the afternoon along with breezy south winds 10-15 gusting to 30, highs near 56, the rain eases Friday night, lows near 41.
The weekend looks sunny but with the colder east winds, Saturday’s high only near 52, and with mostly clear skies Saturday night patchy fog and frost is possible with the late night/early morning low around 35.
Sunday will still be on the sunny and on the breezy side still, and even colder, highs near 49, the low near 31. If you have business over in the valley over the weekend, they will likely have a hard freeze with lows in the 20s. If you are planning to head out east of that, the Gorge might see some light accumulation of snow while areas east of Mt Hood could see a bigger snow event.
As for next week, the models are again mixed but we will continue with a sunny Monday, the high near 52, lows near 36. Tuesday a few more clouds, the high near 55, lows near 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.