The moisture was a little slower moving out of the area than I had hoped. High pressure remains off to the west and we continue to see weak disturbances riding over the top of the ridge and dropping down into our area giving us a slight chance of rain, off and on. One area is moving away today but another approaches tomorrow afternoon and brings back a slight chance of light rain through tomorrow night into Wednesday. High temperatures stay around 60, nighttime lows in the upper 40s.
The upper level ridge builds in stronger late Wednesday which likely leads to drying but also to some patchy morning fog into Thursday morning. The clearing skies and northerly flow will also lead to colder temperatures with highs in the mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
Though the models start getting mixed Friday on, it looks like we have a chance of rain by Friday morning with rain likely by Friday night, highs around 54, lows around 38. Some of the models suggest cold east winds develop Saturday and with a chance of rain and a high near 51, the snow levels begin to drop, falling below 3000’ Saturday evening and possibly down to around 2400’ Saturday night when we still have a slight chance of showers. As usual, it is a race, the snow level falls to around 1400’ after around midnight Saturday but the shower threat also diminishes, the overnight low near 35. The uncertainty in all this is just how much rain to expect, and just how cold will it really get!
Sunday looks sunny and 52, lows again down in the mid 30s.
Flu Shot more important than ever – don’t wait to vaccinate
Especially as COVID-19 continues to spread
PORTLAND, Ore.─ Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu shot, especially as COVID-19 cases increase in Oregon, and the pandemic persists.
"Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to keep the people around you healthy,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority.
While it is unclear how the pandemic will affect the flu season, OHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are preparing for COVID-19 and seasonal flu to spread at the same time. A “twindemic” of two potentially fatal viruses circulating at the same time could burden the state’s health care system and result in many illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, Cieslak said. Getting a flu vaccine is something easy people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones and help reduce the spread of flu this fall and winter.
Flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19. But vaccination has many other benefits and is part of a comprehensive public health strategy to reduce the burden of flu. Here are some additional benefits:
- The vaccine is proven to help protect pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions while reducing the burden of flu on our communities and health care system.
- This year, especially, it will be most important to protect those at higher risk for flu complications. Many of these people are also at high risk for COVID-19 illness or serious outcomes.
- It is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from flu by getting a flu vaccine.
The flu vaccine may take up to two weeks to become effective, so getting it earlier in the season – like now is ideal. That’s why OHA is promoting a “Don’t Wait to Vaccinate” campaign with social media cards and other messaging in multiple languages starting today.
Flu vaccine is available from health care providers, local health departments and many pharmacies. The vaccine is free or low cost with most health insurance plans. To find flu vaccine clinic, visit http://www.flu.oregon.gov/ and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.
Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the flu. Additional ways Oregonians can help prevent the spread of flu include:
- Staying home from work or school when you are sick and limit contact with others.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
- Avoiding getting coughed and sneezed on.
