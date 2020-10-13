Just a quick forecast as I am filling in on the road again today. The winds are the first news, gusting to 44 in Astoria, 49 in Pacific City, 35 in Tillamook and 43 in Lincoln City. I see some power outages in north county and I just heard a report of a transform out at 5th and Pacific in Tillamook. The winds are a product of a low pressure area that is currently moving across Vancouver Island. The associated front is draped down across our area bringing some moderate rain with some totals around ½”. The front will push through around noon today leaving scattered showers this afternoon that will become more scattered this evening and the winds begin to east as well. The afternoon high around 65.
The front pushes through this morning then we can expect the usual post frontal scattered showers through tonight then they dissipate in the early morning hours when a weak ridge start to build in helping us dry out with partly cloudy skies moving in by early tomorrow morning. Another disturbance moves though tomorrow slightly increasing the shower threat as it moves though, highs near 61, lows near 42.
Thursday looks sunny but another weak front brings a slight chance of showers Friday then the models continue to be mixed for the weekend, some suggest the ridge builds in and dries things out, some other ones show a disturbance riding over the ridge and dropping into the area giving us a chance of showers as it moves through, highs still in the low 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
Tillamook COVID-19 Update
A busy weekend with a few more positives surfacing. The total count now stands at 64 which includes 53 confirmed and 11 presumptive cases. We have tested 3,309 individuals and if tested, there is a 98% chance that you are negative. This puts us 5th from the bottom in the state, while this is great, we still need to keep our guard up as shown by the recent number of positives.
