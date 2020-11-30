A quick moving cold front gave most areas around ½” of rain along with some gusty winds as it moved thru earlier this morning. We will continue to see scattered showers moving southeastward through the area though with a high pressure ridge moving into the region, then building in even stronger, conditions should improve later this afternoon until after sunset when we should see partly cloudy skies with light winds, the low dropping down to near 34. The afternoon high today near 52.
Tomorrow starts a string of mostly sunny and dry days, with partly cloudy to mostly clear and cool nights, that should persist all week and even through the weekend. The only hiccups, the models do suggest a weak front tries to push through the ridge Thursday into Friday but dies before it reaches the coast. The next front attempt appears to be Sunday but again, most models suggest it will be to weak to do much more than bring increasing cloudiness.
We will see some strong east winds developing tomorrow night, gusting to near 25. While this is not real significant, the overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 30s again and with the winds, it will feel like the mid 20s. After this, mostly sunny days with highs in the low 50s, partly cloudy to mostly clear nights, lows in the mid 30s. Again, Sunday we may see increasing cloudiness from an approaching system though that may be it.
Costco Scam Alert
There is a new Costco fraudulent Facebook Post stating there are FREE Grocery Boxes for everyone. It says that every person that shares and comments in the next 24hr will get one of the Christmas Food Boxes. If you click the link in the post, it will redirect you to a site that asks you to set up an account using your email, a password, and credit card info that is needed for verification, and this is where they will deposit your prize. Obviously, this is just a scam and once they have your credit card info, they will go to work on emptying your account.
There is also a Fraudulent Costco Survey going around that rewards you $500 for this 30 second survey. Add to this that there is a text scam about Costco Loyalty Rewards. Again, they will need your info to complete the process. The process will include emptying your bank account.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 905, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus. We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,599 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 74,120.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 897th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 898th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 899th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 900th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 901st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 902nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 903rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 904th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 905th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Tillamook Statistics
As of yesterday, OHA reports that Tillamook County has tested 4,367 individuals from which we have had 131 cases, which includes positive cases and presumptive cases, giving us a 97% chance that if tested, you will have negative results.
