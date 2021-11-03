A calm day of sorts today with some clouds and a chance of rain this afternoon, winds easterly 5-10, the high near 63. Tonight, another strong jet stream interacts with the area of disturbed weather to cause rapid development of a storm system that will move northeastward toward Vancouver Island tonight. We will see an area of high pressure building in behind the low pressure area, causing widespread winds conditions across the area tomorrow.
The rain, that will be moderate, possibly heavy at times tonight, turns to rainshowers after midnight, and we have a chance of thunderstorms in the early morning hours, winds southeasterly 5-10, lows near 52. The rapid movement of the system helps to keep hydrological concerns lower, rainfall totals will likely be 1-2” with some isolated areas possibly seeing 3”.
More rain tomorrow until the afternoon when we have another chance of scattered showers, winds are the big news though with winds at the coast increasing in the early morning hours and persisting thru tomorrow evening. We could see winds becoming southerly 15-25 gusting to 40 in town, 25-35 gusting to 50 in the coastal communities, and 30-40 gusting to 60 along the beaches. The winds start to ease tomorrow night, becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 25, still with rain and rainshowers, highs near 55, lows near 45.
After this the active weather continues with another front Friday, then showers Saturday and Sunday before the next system brings more rain with breezy again Monday into Tuesday, highs near 53, lows near 40.
Current Advisories, Watches, or Warnings:
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Portland OR
459 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level,
during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near
bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In northwest Oregon similar conditions in
the past have resulted in minor flooding on Highway 101 near
Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. Water has covered parts of
Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, and the intersection
near Alderbrook and Possetti road. There has also been
flooding in the town of Rockaway Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is
expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert
for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and
property.
National Weather Service Portland OR
903 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow down weak trees. Scattered
power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will initially be strongest on
beaches and headlands early Thursday morning. Winds will shift
more southwesterly around midday Thursday, with strong gusts
possible even for the coastal communities Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
