It looks like the sun will be on a break the rest of the week, and, we turn cold with falling snow levels by the weekend. So, we have a front moving through this morning that gave us a good shot of rain earlier. The back edge is coming ashore now, and we can expect scattered showers this afternoon, the high today around 58. The scattered showers continue tonight, persisting thru tomorrow with breezy southerly winds developing 5-10 gusting to 20, highs tomorrow up near 61, lows near 52.
The models are still showing rain moving in again Thursday with another front, and with an upper level trough support, this looks to set up as an atmospheric river event. This means persistent rain Thursday that is moderate, occasionally heavy. The models are just not to clear on how much rain to expect for whom. The greater concern is the affect on the fire impacted areas. Slides and debris flows are still a concern for these locations. High temperature Thursday around 58, lows near 41.
Friday the trough shifts to the east and the shower activity slowly diminishes as a cold northerly flow moves in, the afternoon high near 52 and with partly cloudy nighttime skies, the low drops to near 36. Saturday a low pressure area moves southeastward off the coast towards northern California that gives us a slight chance of showers that evening, and with the snow level dropping to around 2700’, we could see snow in the higher Coast Range mountains. The slight chance of showers continues Saturday night as the snow level continues to fall to as low as 1700’ around midnight, the morning low near 33.
Back to sunny skies Sunday, the high near 49, and mostly clear skies Sunday night, the low falls to near 31, then partly sunny Monday, highs near 49, lows near 33. The long-range models suggest another system around the middle of next week.
COVID-19 Update
We were notified of an additional two positive cases last evening, a 40-49yo and an 80-89yo, this brings us to 80 cases from the 69 positive and 11 presumptive cases.
The Oregon update from yesterday follows:
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 692, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the statewide total to 45,978.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 692nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct.24 and died on Oct.25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
