We still have a few isolated showers in the region, mainly to our east. A weak high pressure ridge builds in tonight so only a slight chance of a shower remains tonight. The next front pushes in rain late tomorrow morning and we see some breezy winds also, gusting around 35-45 at the beaches during the day, a little less at night. As far as rain, it appears we are still looking at between 1 to 1 ½” from this system.
The most significate detail on this system is the expected large, dangerous surf conditions from the 20-25’ offshore waves, starting tomorrow night extending thru much of Wednesday. These are prime conditions for producing sneaker waves also so use extreme cautions walking near the dangerous surf and stay off jetties, rocks, and logs anywhere on the beach. The National Weather Service Portland just issued a High Surf Advisory, valid from 10pm tomorrow thru 4am Thursday.
The rain persists into Wednesday but begins to ease Wednesday night as another weak ridge moves in, giving us a partly sunny and dry day for Thanksgiving, after some patchy fog clears. The afternoon high temperature near 52, mostly cloudy skies that night, lows down near 37.
Friday starts out mostly sunny but more clouds move in that night along with a slight chance of rain starting Friday evening then the models get mixed, some show more rain while others say we stay on the dry side. Guess we will stick with mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain the rest of the weekend. High temperatures in the low 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
COVID-19 Update - Oregon reports 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 826, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 66,333.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).
NOTE: On Saturday and Sunday we noted those days as having second and third consecutive record high cases. However, it was third and fourth consecutive record high cases. OHA regrets the error.
Oregon’s 821st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Nov. 21 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 822nd COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 823rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 824th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 825th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 826th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 16 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 456, which is 44 more than Friday.
There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 18 more than Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.