We did have a bit of coastal flooding yesterday because of the high King Tides. The higher tides today are not as great and the anomaly is reducing so flooding, if any, will be minimal today. High tide is around 2:30pm today. The next series of King Tides is in December on the 13th thru the 16th.
As far as weather, we continue in a southwesterly flow and today we have several disturbances riding in the flow that will move across and enhance the shower threat today and tonight. With the unstable conditions, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms with small hail also, especially over the coastal waters. High temperatures near 53, lows tonight near 40.
We can expect a few more showers tomorrow that become more widely scattered overnight tomorrow then Friday we have a weak ridge of high pressure moving across so maybe some patchy morning fog otherwise a mostly sunny day Friday, highs still around 53, lows down near 37.
The ridge gives us another dry day Saturday, but we will see some clouds blowing in signaling the approach of the next front that will push in some rain and winds starting early Sunday with rain and breezy conditions likely Monday and Tuesday, highs near 53, lows near 43.
COVID-19 Contact Tracing Concerns
With the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases, questions regarding Contact Tracing have increased. Contact tracing means calling people who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to provide guidance and support. It’s a key tool for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In Oregon, local public health authorities use contact tracing to prevent the spread of many types of diseases, like measles.
Contact tracers help you stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- Talking with you about how to prevent the spread of the virus, including staying home or at a location provided by public health until the danger has passed. This is known as “quarantining.”
- Providing health information on how to care for yourself and others if you start having symptoms.
- Sharing resources available in your community that can support you while you quarantine.
One of the concerns I hear is whether the caller is a scammer or the real thing and how to tell the difference. First, know your privacy will be protected.
We want everyone to feel safe answering the call from a contact tracer. Your information is strictly confidential and will be treated as a confidential public health record. Your information will not be shared with other agencies, including immigration officials.
Contact tracers will ask you questions about race, ethnicity, language and disability in order to provide more equitable services to people who have been most affected by current and long-standing racism and oppression. You can see the types of questions you may be asked here.
Local and tribal public health authorities will ask:
- What county you live in
- Your date of birth
- Your contact information, including phone number, email address, and mailing address
- Your occupation
- Whether you have symptoms of COVID-19
- Race, ethnicity, language and disability information
Things they will not ask for are:
- Money
- Passwords
- Account Numbers
- Other personal information not mentioned above
If you have any concerns, at all, about the call, get the individual’s name and number and tell them you will call them back after you have verified the call. Next, call the Tillamook County Public Health Nurse Line at 503-842-3940 and verify that the caller is indeed a Contact Tracer. Again, Contact Tracing is very important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
