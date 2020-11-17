Lots of weather happening, still! The cold front from the other day is pushing back northward this morning and is giving us another round of rain, fortunately, not as much as before.
I say fortunately because it is allowing the river to continue to fall. The next issue chronologically is high tide today at around 1pm. With the King Tides exceeding 10’ today we will see tidal flooding in all the usual areas near the Nehalem, Tillamook, and Nestucca Rivers. We do have a Coastal Flood Advisory from 11am thru 3pm today. Lastly, for today, the front will continue to move out of the area and by the afternoon we should be dry and mild with the high near 62. We remain dry tonight until early tomorrow morning, winds easterly 8-12 gusting to 20, lows near 51.
Today we also have two developing lows that will be tomorrow’s event. The unknow is, there are two of them, one is further out than the other. For now, it appears the closer one will deepen and move up the coast toward Vancouver Island.
This would bring us some windy conditions, especially at the beaches. Winds in town are forecasted to be southerly 15-20 gusting to 30-40, the beaches could see winds as high as 30-40 gusting to 60 with peak gust to 70 possible from around sunrise tomorrow until in the afternoon tomorrow. There is also a chance of thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon thru tomorrow night, especially over the coastal waters. Rainfall totals for the event tomorrow from ½” to 1”. Besides a High Wind Warning for tomorrow, we have a Coastal Flood Advisory related to the King Tides once again.
We still have a good chance of scattered showers Wednesday, still with possible thunderstorms. The winds southerly 8-12 gusting to 25, highs near 53, lows near 39. The shower activity eases some Thursday with only a slight chance still on Friday. Saturday looks partly sunny and dry with a ridge of high pressure racing across then we likely see another rainy, windy day developing Sunday into Monday, highs in the low 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
