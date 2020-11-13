A busy night with high winds and heavy rain associated with a strong system moving across. The wind gusts through the area included Astoria at 52, 55 in Tillamook, gusts to 65 in Pacific City and 63 in Lincoln City. Rain wise we saw 2-2.5” over most coastal location with the Coast Range seeing almost 3”. This has cause sporadic power outages except a larger outage in North County related to a Pacific Corp main feeder line outage.
The rivers have seen a sharp rise and hopefully crest in the next hour or two as the rainfall rates have decreased. None of the river forecasts have them expected to even reach Action Stage. Also, we are approaching high tide which has almost a +1’ anomaly which could cause some Tidal Flooding in the usual spots in Tillamook County. This also creates dangerous surf conditions along the beaches with sneaker waves being a greater concern, especially with Rip Currents likely. Stay off logs and jetty rocks as this is very dangerous.
So, the front itself is through the area but we are still experiencing bands of showers racing southeastward. There is also a chance of thunderstorms today and tonight, especially over the coastal waters, because of the unstable air and the warmer ocean waters. We could still see some gusty winds with the heavier showers as they move across, the afternoon high temperature around,54, tonight’s low near 40. The next storm system pushes in more rain tomorrow which prevents the rivers from dropping a great deal then Sunday we transition back over to scattered showers.
The models have been providing several different solutions for next week. It appears a large low pressure system will develop well to our west which would in turn push a warm front up across the area Monday then the associated cold front will bring even more rain on Tuesday. This will likely be followed by off and on rain through the middle of next week. We will be keeping an eye on this, and the rivers which will likely be fine but need watching none the less.
Finally, for all my weather nerd friends that follow the Lee’s Camp Weather gauge info, my friends at the NWS Portland Office inform me that The Lees Camp rain gage has had a major equipment failure. They will have to order new parts, so it could be down for a couple more weeks. The South Fork RAWS is another key data point and pretty close to Lees Camp.
BIG WAVES PROMPT BEACH SAFETY ALERT
With sneaker waves predicted Nov. 13-14 on the north Oregon Coast, followed by a "king tide" event Nov. 15-17, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) urges beachgoers to be safe.
The National Weather Service forecasts sneaker waves Friday and Saturday on north Oregon and south Washington beaches.
“Sneaker waves can surge up the beach, traveling much further inland than normal waves,” said OPRD Safety Specialist Robert Smith. “The common adage to ‘never turn your back to the ocean’ is even more important at this time.”
The sneaker wave warning ushers in the first of three extreme high tides, also called "king tides," on Nov. 15-17. King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year. The next occurances will be Dec. 13-15 and January 11-13, 2021.
“King tides bring huge waves, and naturally people want to come watch,” Smith said. “We want to remind you of a few tips to stay safe.”
He asks beachgoers to respect closures and barricades, stay off the sand and watch the waves from an elevated location well above the action.
More beach safety tips are on our Beach Safety page.
COVID-19 Weekly Report
The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report yesterday which showed that during the week of Nov. 2—8, OHA recorded 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 infection—up 46% from last week’s tally of 3,542.
This is the third consecutive week daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 11.9%.
Forty-two Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 37 the previous week and 212 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 55%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
Yesterday’s number for Tillamook county are reported to be: 94 cases which includes 82 positives and 12 presumptive. There are 12 being monitored and there is one person in the hospital, we have had zero deaths. This is after testing 3,943 people.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Lane closures are permitted any time between 7:00 pm Sunday through 12:00 pm Friday
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
