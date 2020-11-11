I was holding off to get the latest data as things appear to be changing. The models are now backing off on the severity of the incoming systems, which is a good thing. Right now, we continue to have a few showers offshore that are moving northeastward toward and into Washington and just behind those is a front that will push in some rain later this afternoon. We should see winds increasing with the front, becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 20-25. All together we are looking at between 1-3” of rain today and tonight with this first system, the higher amounts in the Coast Range.
Tomorrow’s weather and front is where the models are making some significant changes. While we will see some gusty winds, we now expect them to not be as strong as previously though. We are now expecting winds along the beaches will increase to 35-40 gusting to 45, 15-20 gusting to 25-35 in town. Rainfall looks to be around 1-2” along the coast and Coast Range. If your plans take you into the Cascades, you will want to watch the weather closely, they already have a Winter Storm Warning up for that area with snowfall expected to be a couple of feet above 4000’ though this may adjusted upwards some.
Tomorrow night we transition over to showers with possible thunderstorms, still breezy, especially around the heavier showers then Saturday we become stuck in a zonal, or west to east flow that would keep us in a rainy pattern as disturbances ride across in the flow and bring periods of rain through the weekend and into the first half of next week.
As far as flooding concerns, we do expect the rivers to respond to the rain, but the rivers are pretty low at this point so while they do rise, we do not expect any river flooding through this event. We could still see some Urban and Small Stream flooding during any heavy rain periods and there is some forecast uncertainty Sunday into Monday due to modeling differences. We are still coming into a period of astronomically high tides with the highest tides around noon each day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tidal anomalies are low right now but as seas increase this could change and when combined on top of the higher tides and the rainfall, could cause some tidal flooding in the usual suspect areas.
Currently there is a Gale Warning for the coastal waters and a High Wind Watch south of Tillamook County. We will be watching for any changes, better or worse!
COVID Thoughts
I have had several questions lately that need to be addressed. The first is why don’t we give more information about the positive cases, like in what part of the county do they live. That is simple, the more info we give, the greater chance of them being inadvertently identified through that data. We learned that early on, that in this small, close knit community, it doesn’t take much.
The next argument is that if you knew which part of the county they were in, you could take better precautions. That is easy, just assume everywhere you go you need to take all precautions, because that is what you are supposed to be doing anyway.
I have been told some people think we are hiding something and that is why we are not providing the data. Who are we hiding it from, all the releasable data is all on the Oregon Health Authority Website. I am not sure what we would be hiding and for what purpose. Again, the stuff we don’t discuss is HIPPA protected and to give out the information puts the County on the hook to pay the very large fine associated with that disclosure.
Another question is why do the County’s and the State numbers not match. This is because if several causes.
- Someone gets tested in Tillamook, comes back positive, then through contact tracing we find their home is out of Tillamook or even out of the State. It is already tagged onto us so we immediately take it off, the State is a little slower.
- The opposite is also true, they get tested elsewhere and are found to be from Tillamook, that location notifies the State, then it gets pushed down to the county. There is the delay.
- There was a presumptive that gets tested and comes back positive. In order not to be counted twice, they are moved from the presumptive side, to the positive side. This is not instantaneous; it takes a little while to complete everything.
