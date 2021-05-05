A nice day expected today with partly sunny skies as a high pressure ridge moves across the area. This will bring us some diminishing east winds along with temperatures in the mid 70s. The increasing high clouds today are an indicator that we do have an approaching weather system that will move in tomorrow bringing rain in the morning as a cold front swings across.
So, the front pushes across by around noon tomorrow then we transition over to scattered showers. The afternoon high around 58. The associated low pressure area will be moving northward and will drag several disturbances northeastward in the flow. What this means for us is, one moves across tonight enhancing the showers and could generate a thunderstorm or two, especially over the coastal waters.
We can expect a few more showers Friday that become more widely scattered Friday night, highs near 55, lows near 42. Saturday, we remain in a moist southwesterly flow, so we see a few more showers with daytime heating. After that, the models are offering several different outcomes. The models show a ridge building but vary in strength and location. This building ridge over us brings fair skies and warmer temperatures, a weak ridge would allow for some showers to sneak across, and a ridge further east means more disturbances could move through and cause more showers. So, all this to say, we likely stay partly to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday and hopefully, dry, highs in the low to mid 60s, lows in the low 40s.
COVID Vaccine News
Vaccine options and appointments are expanding. In addition to the Moderna vaccines being administered, the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be available. Scheduling is available through https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care. The title of each available clinic includes the vaccine available at that clinic.
Some upcoming clinics:
- Wednesday May 5th: Pfizer clinic in Tillamook at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
- Wednesday May 5th: J&J clinic in Tillamook at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
- Thursday May 6th: Pfizer / Moderna Clinic in Rockaway at Neah-Kah-Nie
- Thursday May 6th: J&J clinic in Tillamook at Adventist Health Occupational Med
- Friday May 7th: Moderna clinic in Hebo at Nestucca Fire Hebo Station 87
