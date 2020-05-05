Only a few clouds around today so it looks like a mostly sunny day expected with afternoon highs in the low 60s as weak high pressure moves across. A weakening front moves in tonight bringing increasing cloudiness and a chance of rainshowers starting around midnight tonight.
The shower threat ends tomorrow morning as a ridge of high pressure starts building in, the afternoon high only around 56 then with mostly clear skies tomorrow night with northerly winds, the low drops to near 38.
The high pressure ridge strengthens Thursday and with sunny skies and easterly winds, the afternoon high reaches 68. Sunny still on Friday with the dry east winds and the high climbs into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday we will continue to enjoy mostly sunny skies and a high near 74, lows only falling in the low 50s.
Sunday the high pressure ridge starts to weaken with a low pressure area moving towards the area which shifts the winds that become more westerly, in turn cooling things down, the high only near 70 under mostly sunny skies. More clouds move in Sunday night along with a slight chance of showers, the low near 49.
Monday the low causes a better chance of showers into Tuesday, the high only near 64, the lows continue around 49.
COVID-19 Update
As of May 4th, at 8am
Oregon Positives – 2,759
Oregon Negatives – 60,698
Oregon Deaths – 109
Tillamook County Positives – 6
Lincoln County positives – 5
Clatsop County - they were at 6 earlier last week, had number 7 at the fish processing plant in Astoria last Friday, another coworker tested positive Sunday, 11 more workers came back positive Monday, the rest of the plant is being tested today.
