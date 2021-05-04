Things are changing and requires action on your part. The good news is Tillamook County has updated their Webpage. Part of the upgrade includes the ability for individuals to subscribe to, or unsubscribe from, “Gordon’s Update”. The bad news is, because my current method is to update one of my 7 different Outlook Distribution Lists, and some of these had additional Distribution Lists embedded inside those lists, we cannot transport everyone over to the new system. It will require everyone who wishes to continue to receive the Updates, to go to the website and sign up. Go to the County Website, www.co.tillamook.or.us, across the top to the right you will find a Tab labeled “How Do I”, after hitting that tab you then select “Mailing Lists”, then you will find several things you can sign up for (or unsubscribe) of which “Daily Weather Brief” is one. The direct URL is: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions
I will transition over to the new way after June 4th. This means I will stop sending out the Update this way and transition over to the new system June 4th. This will give everyone time to go to the above website and sign up before I make the switch. As you might guess, this will give you folks more control and make it easier for me in the process. I will no longer have to manually add and remove people from one of the 7 lists I currently maintain. So, go sign up now and you will be ready for the change taking place the start of June!
Weather
The front has passed through and now a ridge of high pressure is starting to build in to cap any precipitation and next we start to dry out and slowly become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds today becoming northwesterly 5-10, the afternoon high near 60. We see partly cloudy skies tonight, light winds, lows near 43.
The ridge peaks tomorrow giving us light winds and afternoon highs near 70, though we will see some clouds around. East of us will see some very dry easterly winds and highs up near 80. We will be watching a low pressure area dropping south later tomorrow from south of Alaska. There are several areas of disturbed weather rotating under the low that could impact our weather by Thursday when it pushes a front and the associated rain through our area starting around noon. This will be unstable air, bringing some moderate rain and winds and could even trigger a thunderstorm or two along the coastal waters and over the Coast Range. I should mention however, there is some dispute among the models on timing and strength of this system.
Friday the low continues to drop southeastward and still, the models continue to not be consistent on exactly where the low will make landfall. The bottom line though, there is a chance of scattered showers Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs near 56, nighttime lows near 43.
Sunday we still have a slight chance of scattered showers that will diminish as high pressure returns bringing mostly sunny skies Monday with highs up near 62.
COVID/Vaccine Update
Risk Level – Tillamook County is currently at Moderate Risk Level and based on the number of positive cases between April 18th and May 1st, we are likely to remain at Moderate after Friday, May 7th, until the next movement period on May 14th. This is all unofficial until the Governor pushes out the Press Release later today and announces the County’s Risk Levels Updates. Our total number of positives during the above period was 43 positive cases during that two-week period. Had we reached 45 we would transition to High Risk so, we were close. To go below Moderate Risk, to Low Risk, we would have to have less than 30 positive cases in that two week period.
So, to date, we have had 632 positive cases and in the last week we had 11. Current hospitalizations are unknown but over the whole period we have had 30 people hospitalized.
Vaccine – We have had 12,155 individuals receive their first dose which is 46% of our county population, 8,364 individuals are fully vaccinated, or 42%. There are lots of appointments available at the online scheduling tool found at tillamookchc.org. This will allow you to select the time, location, and now, the type of vaccine you are hoping for. When you look at the location on the signup tool, it will also tell you the type of vaccine being given.
About getting the vaccine, Ross Tomlin shared, “Getting the COVID vaccine was never in question for me. I eagerly anticipated the day when I would be eligible to get an appointment, and then the day when I got my first shot. The only apprehension I felt was waiting to get both shots and have them take full effect. Now that I am fully vaccinated, I no longer feel stressed about getting gravely ill from the virus. I still wear a mask, wash my hands, use sanitizer throughout the day, and maintain social distancing. But now I no longer worry constantly about each interaction with other people. It is liberating. It is also a great feeling knowing I am helping us all to reach that critical herd immunity level so we can finally put this pandemic behind us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.