Just a quick update before the meetings all start. High pressure continues to build in over the area giving us sunny warm skies, winds becoming westerly 5-10 by the afternoon, the high up near 73, then with partly cloudy skies tonight and calm winds, we could see some patchy fog again, the low near 51.
The high will dominate again tomorrow so pretty much the same as today, the high near 71. The valley during this time will be warm also with afternoon highs there in the mid to upper 80s with a chance that some spots could see the 90s.
Friday the high will have shifted to the east as an upper level low pressure area that was west of California moves north towards the area so we can expect slightly cooler temperatures, highs around 69 with increasing cloudy Friday night.
Saturday we will likely see some showers as the low pressure area crosses into Oregon, and there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms later Saturday afternoon with the chance diminishing after Saturday evening.
The shower threat ends later Sunday morning as the low continues to push off to the north as weak high pressure returns to our area. As for next week, a trough of low pressure moving in means we have a slight chance of showers again Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
Tillamook County Road Department
Please be advised that Tillamook County and the Tillamook Estuary Partnership have signed a contract for construction of a bridge to replace the failing culvert located at 3.78 miles north of Hwy 101 along the Miami Foley Road. Construction is anticipated to begin the second week of June 2020 and will likely continue through August 2020. A traffic bypass will be provided but there will also be intermittent delays during construction. Emergency vehicles will be provided access as needed. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents and traveling public for being considerate during construction. Remember safety of the travelling public and the road workers; please follow the speed signs in the construction zones. For more information, please call your County Road Department at 503-842-3419.
