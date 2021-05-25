Still a little active in the eastern Pacific this week then the pattern changes this weekend, and we dry out and warm up for the long holiday period.
Today we have an upper level low pressure area dropping southeast across the Oregon/Washington border so we continue to have a chance of scattered showers across the area. As the low continues off to the east the activity will diminish tonight and a weak high pressure ridge moves across later tonight thru the day tomorrow.
Later tomorrow night we have another low pressure system moving into the area and passing across to our north, bringing in another period of rain through Thursday morning, giving us up to another ½” of welcomed rain. As the system moves off to our east Thursday afternoon, we transition over to scattered showers that start to diminish after midnight into Friday morning.
And then the long weekend starts, and the weather cooperates. Any shower activity ends Friday morning, and we see partly cloudy skies with highs around 61. The skies continue to clear Friday night with partly cloudy skies expected, lows near 44.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday look to be stellar, mostly sunny days with highs around 66 Saturday then into the low 70s Sunday and the mid 70s Monday, lows also warming to near 50 by Sunday night.
COVID/Vaccine Update
The Health Department verified today that Tillamook County had only 18 positive cases in the last 2-week reporting cycle (5/9-5/22) which would qualify us to move to Low Risk Category effecting this Friday, May 28th. You may recall, for Tillamook County to remain at Low Risk permanently the county would have to reach a goal of 65% of the county resident 16+ who are eligible to get their first dose. As of May 24, the county is at 60.2%. The Governor said as soon as the state reaches 70%, she will end the Risk Levels, the state is currently at 64%. She hopes to be there by the end of June.
The Vaccine Clinic Update: New 1st dose clinics will be held at the Health Center’s Building next to the main clinic. If you call 503-842-3914 or email them at tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us you can schedule the best dose, date, and time that is best for you. They have assistance in Spanish and English. The Health Center and other Vaccine providers are trying to make it easier for everyone to get the vaccine.
Upcoming Clinics
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held each Tuesday from 8:30am thru 11:30am for all of June.
Moderna and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held on Thursdays from 8:30am thru 11:30am for the month of June.
(Note: Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those individuals 18 and older)
Don’t forget, the Governor announced recently the #TakeYourShotOR campaign. Oregonians 18 and over will have a chance to win $1 million dollars, or one of the $10,000 prizes, one for each county. Oregonians, age 12-17, have a chance of winning one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date of June 27th will be entered to win!
Chris and Patsy Weber got their vaccinations because it was the right thing to do. "We want to get things back to normal like everyone else, but also we want to protect our family and friends. We like to take people fishing on our boat. Last year we fished alone. But, this year we can take vaccinated people fishing with us. Our reactions to the vaccine were minimal and it is such a feeling of relief. We will continue to wear masks, wash our hands, and socially distance as much as possible because nothing is perfect."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.