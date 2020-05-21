A weak cold front continues to push off to the east, leaving scattered showers in its wake. There will also be some colder air moves in, in the mid levels, which will tend to destabilize the atmosphere meaning the shower activity can become more enhanced this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms also, especially over the coastal waters. The rainshowers and possible thunderstorm activity continues tonight. With the mostly cloudy skies, afternoon high temperatures around 56, tonight’s lows near 45.
Tomorrow is another partly sunny day, but the shower activity eases some, becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening as high pressure starts to build in. Saturday looks partly sunny but dryer, and a little warmer with the afternoon high reaching around 62, the low under mostly cloudy skies near 46.
Sunday into Monday we keep our eyes on a weak system dropping into the area that will gives us increasing clouds and depending on if the high pressure ridge weakens and flattens, we could also see a few showers moving in. The models suggest the front will be weak enough and the ridge strong enough that most, if not all, of the rain and rainshowers stays to the north into Washington.
Tuesday and Wednesday, summer-like weather returns with a strong high pressure ridge that will give us mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the 70s by the middle of the week, which may just persist rest of the week.
COVID-19 NEWS
At the Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting yesterday, a board order opened up more boat launches and opened them Monday thru Friday. All the boast launches close at 6:00pm on Friday. You must still follow all Marine Board and COVID restrictions. All other county parking lots, beach access and other certain parking areas along the right of way remain closed as does all county, state, and Federal parks in Tillamook County.
