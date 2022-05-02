We had a front push thru the area earlier this morning, now the associated low pressure area is coming ashore over northwest Oregon and will give us some showers into the afternoon.
There could also be some breezy northwesterly winds 10-15 gusting to 20 as the low continues to drift inland. The high temperature today near 52. The shower activity does become more scattered late this afternoon before becoming widely scattered later tonight as high pressure starts to move in, winds still northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 20 but this also diminishes late, the low near 43.
With the ridge building in we slowly become mostly sunny tomorrow, winds slowly becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 57. Mostly cloudy skies tonight, the winds die off, lows near 42.
Wednesday starts out nearly the same, partly sunny skies but with the ridge moving across the top we see light winds and a high pushing up near 64.
Wednesday night the rain returns with the ridge having pushed off to the east as another upper level trough and front moves towards the area, winds becoming southwesterly 5-10, lows near 45. The rain continues into Thursday as the front finally pushes through. There are some model discrepancies on the timing of the front so there is still a chance of rain Thursday night, high temperatures Thursday near 56, lows near 46.
Friday we likely see another large low pressure area setting up in the Gulf of Alaska that will have disturbances riding in the flow that get pushed under the low and across our area, giving us periods of rain, off and on, bringing periods of rain along with slightly cooler temperature Friday thru the weekend. Highs in the low 50s, lows in the low 40s.
NEHALEM BAY STATE PARK TO HOST VOLUNTEER WORK PARTY MAY 21
A 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years centennial event
Nehalem, OR—Nehalem Bay State Park rangers and Oregon Equestrian Trails members need 40 volunteers May 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., to expand and revitalize the horse campground. Volunteers will cut and remove invasive scotch broom and blackberry bushes. The undergrowth surrounding the campsites is thick and your help will help tidy the sites.
Participants must register in advance by May 15, 2022. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although volunteers 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Be prepared to work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided, but volunteers will need to bring their own gloves. Bring drinking water and wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.