After a really nice weekend it looks like we are in for a few days of badly needed rain. It looks like we have a weak cold front approaching from the northwest that is causing some patchy morning drizzle in the thickened marine layer. There is also a slight chance of rain this afternoon with winds becoming westerly 5-10, the afternoon high near 57. Tonight, we have a better chance of seeing some rain as the front moves through, winds southwesterly winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the low near 43.
We can expect some showers tomorrow thanks to the continued moist westerly flow. The activity eases and the showers become more widely scattered tomorrow afternoon with a few more around still tomorrow night. The shower activity increases with daytime heating Wednesday though the high only climbs to near 55. This because there will be a low pressure area dropping south along the coast that enhances the shower chance.
Thursday the low moves south towards, then into, northern California so the showers activity diminishes and then Friday a weak ridge approaches and dries us out and warms things up a little with highs back into the mid 60s and nighttime lows in the mid 40s over the weekend.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic Information
This week’s vaccine schedule looks like this:
- Tuesday May 18th 9am – 4pm Pfizer 1st Dose at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
- Wednesday May 19th 8:30 am -11:30am Moderna 1st Dose at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
- Wednesday May 19th 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer 1st Dose at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
- Thursday May 20th and Friday May 21st – Moderna 2nd Dose clinic 8:30 am – 4:00 pm at Tillamook County Fairgrounds
It is always best to schedule your vaccine appointment online at:
https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care
This will provide you the opportunity to get the time, location, and type of vaccine you prefer. While walk-ins are welcome now, they may not have all types of vaccines at all locations when you arrive without an appointment. Remember, we are still working on the Governor’s new, “65% first dose” requirement that will allow Tillamook County to drop to Low Risk Category. At the last count, Tillamook County was at 58.2%. After that we look for the State’s to reach their requirement of 75%, then the Risk Categories will go away!
As far as the Mask Guidance goes, we are still waiting on the Oregon Health Authority to issue updated guidance for businesses, employees, churches, and others, to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements relative to vaccine status. It may be best to simply continue to operate under the current guidance for now until it is issued sometime this week.
A word from one of our OUTSTANDING Health Department Vaccine Nurses:
