Well, this week looks summerish, marine clouds at night occasionally with plenty of sun each afternoon, all thanks to an upper level high pressure ridge building just to the west that will drift slowly towards, then over our area. We have the marine layer this morning that will burn back leaving mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, winds northwesterly 5-10, today’s high near 60. We do stay partly cloudy tonight with light winds and lows near 40.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar to today with a mostly sunny days and the winds becoming northwesterly 5-10, highs near 66, partly cloudy nights with light winds, the lows near 46.
Thursday a disturbance starts to move across well to our north that flattens the ridge so we start to see some clouds moving in, the high near 65, more marine clouds that night, lows near 45.
Friday, we see partly sunny skies by the afternoon, the high near 62, a cloudy night, lows near 45. Partly sunny and cooler Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance of showers, highs near 60, mostly cloudy to cloudy nights, lows continue near 45.
COVID Trends
The focus lately has been on the recent surge of the COVID-19 cases. I have my fingers crossed as it looks like we are trending down in many areas. Hospitalizations in our region is decreasing and statewide, after peaking on May 3rd at 351, have been dropping each day and yesterday the state hospital COVID bed count was at 318.
COVID Positive cases for Tillamook County also appear to be trending downward. My unofficial totals show we had 16 positive cases last week, from Sunday the 2th thru yesterday the 9th. This is the lowest weekly count, by my unofficial totals, since the first week in March. This total, added to last week’s total (25), equals less than the 45 count that would push us up and out of Moderate Risk into the High Risk category. Again, this is my unofficial count, but it appears we would remain in the Moderate Risk category. The Governor’s office will announce the “official” standing tomorrow. If there is a change, it would take place on Friday the 14th.
