We have had a low pressure area drifting south triggering scattered showers over the area the past few days. That low had drifted south slower than originally thought and is now off to the west of Oregon and continues to cause scattered showers over the region. Other features within the circulation have caused some spotty gale force winds offshore from time to time and might do so again today.
So, the forecast today is for scattered showers, the snow level lifts from the morning low of near 2000’ to around 2500’ this afternoon. Winds southeasterly 5-10 though they may die down this afternoon except near any heavier showers that develop. These heavier showers could also give brief periods of small hail.
The low continues to drift south this evening and weakens so the shower activity becomes more widely scattered tonight as high pressure starts to build in. With the moisture, light to calm winds and cooler temperatures, patchy morning fog and possibly some frost is possible in the early morning hours tomorrow with the low of 36.
The low pressure area will be down off northern California tomorrow and expected to move inland. Any shower threat here tomorrow is the result of the moisture and daytime heating so only a slight chance remains under partly sunny skies, the snow level still at 2500’ with the afternoon high temperature of 52. With partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and calm winds, and with the low down near freezing, we can expect more patchy fog and frost with some possible patchy ice also into Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday look fair, dry and mild with the high pressure ridge dominating, highs near 54, lows near 33 again Thursday night, slightly warmer Friday night, patchy fog and frost possible each morning then we watch an approaching cold front for the weekend. Saturday, we see increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain but that chance increases Saturday night with rain likely by Sunday, the snow level falls to near 2000’ during the day Sunday and with a chance of rain still that night, the snow level falls to near 1500’ which is the higher Coast Range Pass levels also, the lows that night down here near 35.
Monday, we keep a slight chance of showers with partly sunny skies, the afternoon high only near 47, the snow level climbs back to 2500’ with daytime heating, the low Monday night with partly cloudy skies, drops to or near freezing.
I expect NO Risk Level Change for Tillamook County
Later today the State will announce the latest Risk Level Results that would take affect this coming Friday. My unofficial two week tally suggests we will stay in Low Risk Category for another two weeks. I have, however, noticed an alarming trend over the last couple of months. During the two week total for the end of January into the beginning of February we had 15 cases. The two week period after that, ending around mid-February, we had 20 cases, then for the total the end of February we had 21 cases, this two week period we will likely be in the mid 20s.
So, as you can see, we are looking at a slow but steady increase in cases. To stay in the Low Risk Category we must stay below 30 cases in a two week period or we end up in the Moderate Risk Category with 30 cases to less than 45 cases in the two week period. This would increase restrictions on activities allowed in the county. Let’s keep our eye on the ball, we are nearing what we hope to be the end of this COVID run. If we continue to wash our hands frequently, wear our masks, and stay 6’ from each other, when combined with the increasing number of individuals receiving the vaccine, things should turn around and our lives should improve and return to something more normal. Hang in there folks!
