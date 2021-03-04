Well, a look at the satellite picture tells us that the weather is about to change once again with a slow-moving front off the coast inching closer as the main energy from this system pushes north into British Columbia. We should start to see the leading edge of the rainband this afternoon then the front will become somewhat stationary over the area.
The National Weather Service still is referring to this as a weaker to moderate Atmospheric River event that could bring up to 1 ½” of rain into our area with 2-3” possible in some sections of the Coast Range from today into tomorrow. Winds with the system will be gusty today, becoming southerly 15-20 gusting to 30 with gusts 35-40 likely along the beaches, maybe an occasional gust to 50 in some isolated areas along the beaches later this afternoon. Looking at some of the models suggests to me that the heaver rains will be well to our south into southern and central coast area with those areas seeing 3-4” of rain. We do see increased flow rates in our rivers but, being on the low side now, there does not appear to be a threat of river flooding.
Tomorrow we expect a low pressure area to develop to the west that helps to push the front inland leaving us with scattered showers tomorrow night. Yesterday it was looking like we might see some thunderstorms associated with some unstable conditions moving in, and while there were some strikes well offshore earlier this morning, the chance has diminished for us as the models keep the unstable air offshore tomorrow.
Another threat from the systems is some increasing westerly sea swells approaching the coast that will increase the sneaker wave threat along the beaches, especially during high tides thru Friday into Saturday. The threat is always there, but sometime, like now, the threat increases!
So, a decreasing threat of showers Saturday but another approaching front will push in more rain Saturday night, but it looks like this front will have some issues so will be on the weaker side with light rain likely Sunday and then it looks like a low pressure will move southeastward along the coast, moving into northern California so it appears likely that we have a chance of rain off and on Monday thru midweek.
High temperatures during the period 50-55, lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Scammer Alert
I still win hotel and resort stays and my extended warranty mut expire 2 or 3 times a day. A friend has received a call reporting to be from Amazon concerning a suspicious order, and if it is not something you ordered, to press 1 to speaks to someone at customer support. This is an attempt to get enough personal information to get into your accounts, do not press 1 or call any number they provide. There is a similar one going around but using Apple and iCloud. If you think there is an actual problem with your Amazon, Apple, or any other account, then look on their website and log into your account to view the activity.
Pretty soon the IRS scam calls will start up again, and maybe the Stimulus calls.
