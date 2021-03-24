We have a front moving thru the area today bringing some rain as it pushes off to the southeast leaving us with scattered showers this evening. The snow level will be falling to near 2500’ again tonight with scattered showers still moving across the area, the low tonight around 40.
The shower activity diminishes tomorrow morning as a high pressure ridge starts to build in, the snow level down near 2300’ tomorrow morning. The clouds clear up tomorrow night leaving partly cloudy skies with calm winds, the lows drop to near 36.
Friday and Saturday the ridge brings fair, dry, and mild conditions with mostly sunny skies, the high Friday up near 54 with Saturday even warmer, up to near 58. With partly cloudy skies Friday, lows fall to 36 but as more clouds move in Saturday night, the lows only to near 39.
Sunday it appears we have a trough of low pressure dropping into the area, though the timing is not certain, we should see the chance of rain increasing with rain likely by Sunday night. Monday the chance of rain starts to diminish leaving a slight chance of rain by Tuesday, highs 50-55, lows near 37. The snow level Sunday night could fall as low as 1400’ or just below the tops of the higher Coast Range passes. After that it slowly rises each day, to 1600’ Monday then up to 1900 Tuesday.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook County has had 33 new cases during the last two week reporting cycle that ended last week. This means Tillamook County remains in the Moderate Risk category until at least April 9th. OHA will again pull the numbers March 29th, announce the finding Tuesday the 30th then any change would take place Friday, April 9th. I would say fingers crossed, but instead I will say, facemask worn, hands washed, and 9’ maintained, that we have fewer numbers and can go back to the Low Risk category then.
It was announced at today’ Board of Commissioner’s Meeting that we have had 10 new cases this week but, as of Tuesday, 6,610 individuals have been given at least the First or Primary dose since we have started getting the vaccine. This represents 25% of our population, about 11.5% have been fully vaccinated. The Vaccine partners continue to administer about 700 Primary doses each week.
It was also announced that beginning March 29th, all eligible groups will be able to schedule their vaccine appointment directly on-line on a new Tillamook County Vaccine Scheduling Tool. The scheduling tool will allow you to choose the location most convenient for you across the county. Be on the lookout for more information next week. Please keep in mind that the health systems are strained making call wait times longer for this reason please try to schedule with the online vaccine scheduling tool when it becomes available.
The current online tool has been turned off so we can transition to the new tool on March 29th, adding all that are already registered. If you are 65 or older, or in any of the Phase 1a Groups, you can still register and get an appointment by calling 503-842-3914. If you are age 65 or older and have not been vaccinated, we recommend you call sooner rather than later to get that appointment. With the new groups becoming eligible on March 29th, we encourage anyone age 65 or older who has not yet been vaccinated to call to schedule your appointment today.
SCAM ALERT
I am hearing that the Grandparent Scam is active again. This is the one where a scammer poses as a grandchild of an elderly person, who reports that they are in trouble and urges the grandparent to send them money immediately for anything from bail money to get out of jail, a needed urgent hospital visit, or to get out of a foreign country.
Resist the urge to act immediately, ask questions that they would not likely know, DO NOT send cash, gift cards, or money orders, or provide them any personal information or credit card numbers. If you should fall victim of one of these scams, log onto www.oregonconsumer.gov or call 1-877-877-9392 to receive a complaint form.
