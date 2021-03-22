One system through and now we are looking at the next one around midweek. In between we can expect some scattered showers today moving southeastward across the area. The snow level is likely around 2500’ today with the high near 49 today. The shower activity will become more widely scattered tonight, the snow level drops to near 2000’, the low near 37.
Tomorrow, with a weak ridge of high pressure moving across, and the flow shifting to more northerly we have only a slight, if any, chance of any showers tomorrow morning, the snow level back up to near 2500’ with the high near 51 under partly sunny skies. We can expect increasing clouds tomorrow night though, ahead of the next approaching system, lows near 36.
Wednesday we get a front, and some associated mainly light rain, winds westerly 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 51, then scattered showers that night that become more widely scattered after midnight, lows near 40, the snow level lowers to 2500’.
There is a slight chance of some widely scattered showers Thursday morning then it looks like high pressure will settle in to dry things out Thursday night, highs near 51, lows near 37. This means Friday should be mostly sunny and 56. The weekend is looking pretty good as well, mostly sunny days with highs up near 57, partly cloudy nights with lows near 38.
A Crash and Landslide has Closed Hwy 22 near Hebo
A semi with trailer has overturns on Hwy 22 at Mt. Hebo Rd, about ½ mile east of Hwy 101 near Hebo. This closure may take a while to clear.
Tripcheck is now also showing a landslide at MP1 that is also blocking all lanes.
Use alternate routes, this could be a lengthy closure.
