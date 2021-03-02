We have a weak and dying front moving southeast across the area giving us some clouds and fog this morning. This will continue southeastward and so this afternoon we should see some partly sunny skies, light winds and a high near 51. With mostly cloudy skies and calm winds tonight, lows near 33.
A high pressure ridge builds in tomorrow that will bring fair, dry and mild conditions to the region so, look for mostly sunny skies tomorrow, light winds, and highs in the low 50s.
Thursday, we have a trough of low pressure and an associated cold front approaching that will bring rain back to the area by Thursday afternoon, and the rain could be heavy at times with winds becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 57. This will develop into a weak atmospheric river event and the rain will continue thru Thursday night into Friday and while this does give us increased flow rates in local rivers, it does not appear that we see significant increasing levels that would cause flooding concerns in Tillamook County.
The front moves thru, and we transition over to scattered showers Friday night around midnight. After that it looks like we will continue to see disturbances push across that gives us a chance of showers, especially Saturday night, then again Sunday night into Monday, highs near 50, lows near 39.
COVID-19 Updates
We remain in the Low Risk Category for this period with the next period running from February 21st thru March 6th. OHA will pull the numbers Monday the 8th, announce the findings March 9th and if there was movement to another category that would take place Friday, March 12th. I believe we had 12 cases last week and I do not see any reports of positives this week so at this rate we should continue in the Low Risk Category with NO movement expected.
The new sequencing plan was announced by the Governor and is posted on their website: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19 This site lists the earliest date that the different categories and group become eligible to get the vaccine. Tillamook County is continuing to work on Groups 2 thru 5, the 65 and over group. We are not currently scheduling any of the new groups so there is no need to call, we will get the information out by all means possible once we open up registration on future groups.
If you fall in Groups 2-5, be patient, we are currently doing about 600-700 vaccines a week as that is all that we are receiving. If you have registered, we get a randomized list of names from served Group registered individuals, and the Health Department personnel will call you to make an appointment for your shot. They do not leave messages but do make 3 attempts. If no contact is made after the third attempt, the name goes back in the computer for future calls.
