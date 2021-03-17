Another frosty, chilly start this morning with the lows around 30. I did see the red sky this morning, the fable says red sky in the morning, sailor take warning. It appears this may be accurate as we have another front approaching the coast as the ridge drifts east. A look at the satellite picture shows several features that will be bringing rain through the area over the next few days.
The sun will come out by the afternoon today with light winds, the high near 55. Tonight though, we see increasing clouds, some easterly winds, the lows only dropping to near 42. The approaching front finally pushes in the rain in the early morning hours with rain likely all day tomorrow.
Also becoming breezy with easterly winds 10-15 gusting to 30, the high near 52. The rain continues tomorrow night, the winds shifting to southerly 10-15 gusting to 30, lows near 42. The snow level drops tomorrow night to around 2500’ once again.
The front and its associated trough of low pressure move inland Friday, so we see post-frontal showers, maybe even a thunderstorm or two, especially over the coast waters, still breezy with gusts to 30, highs near 50, the showers become more scattered, and the thunderstorm threat diminishes that night, lows near 40.
Saturday the shower threat eases further but returns Sunday and persists into Monday then a ridge starts to build in so only a slight chance of showers still on Tuesday, highs near 52, lows near 40.
Midweek COVID Update
We saw a relatively sharp rise in COVOD cases last week which has slowed some this week. “Warning Week” data indicates Tillamook County may remain in the “Moderate Risk” category, but there is potential to move to the “High Risk” category effective 3/26/2021 – 04/08/2021. As calculated by Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Tillamook County had 40 new confirmed positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases from Sunday 02/28/2021 – Saturday 03/13/2021.
If cases rise above 45 during the next two week period we would be at risk of moving to the “High Risk” category, and if cases are greater than 60 we would move to the “Extreme Risk “category effective 03/26/2021. Final data count and risk status will be announced 03/23/2021.
See current data here: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
To date, the Tillamook County partners have vaccinated 20% of our population, or about 5,273 individuals and are still doing about 700 shots a week. They would like to remind folks that if you receive a call with an appointment, please arrive on time. If you are early, please wait in your car until your appointment time so we can maintain our social distancing guidelines with our limited space.
