The upper level low pressure area that we have discussed for much of the week is now moving into the coast of northern California but we still have a few showers around, mainly over the coastal waters. As the low continues inland and weakens, the shower activity will diminish into the afternoon hours leaving us with mostly sunny skies later today. With partly cloudy skies tonight and light winds the low tonight can drop down to near 31 with patchy fog and frost.
Thursday and Friday, high pressure builds in and provides us with mostly sunny to sunny skies and light winds with highs in the low to mid 50s then with partly cloudy nighttime skies, lows continue in the low 30s. There is also a chance of patchy fog and frost each night into the early morning hours.
Saturday starts out partly sunny, but the ridge will start to shift east, the high near 57 but more clouds move in Saturday night ahead of the next approaching front. The chance of rain increases in the early morning hours Sunday with rain likely later that morning thru Sunday night. This will be a colder system so the snow level will be dropping to near 1500’.
Monday the system will have pushed through so we see the post-frontal showers, the high only near 49 so the snow level will still be around 1500’ which is at the higher Coast Range pass levels. Monday night we still have a slight chance of showers and the snow level falls to near 1000’ early Tuesday morning, the low near 37.
Tuesday there is still a slight chance of showers under partly sunny skies, the snow level slowly rises, highs near 51.
