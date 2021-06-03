The marine layer pushed in and thickened overnight give us some patchy fog, mist, and light drizzle this morning. Like yesterday, it will burn back leaving mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We will also see some gusty winds this afternoon, becoming northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 65. We see partly cloudy skies tonight, the winds slowly ease, lows near 45.
Tomorrow also looks mostly sunny to start but we will have an approaching front that will bring increasing clouds tomorrow evening then some rain tomorrow night, winds westerly 5-10 gusting to 18 during the day but diminishing tomorrow evening, the low near 50.
The front pushes thru early Saturday then we see some scattered showers that become more widely scattered in the afternoon, winds becoming westerly 5-10 gusting to 20, highs near 59, a 30% chance of showers still Saturday night, lows near 46.
After this, with a westerly flow remaining over the region, we see periods where disturbances ride the flow over our area and gives us periods of showers Sunday into Monday then a slight chance of showers still Tuesday before things start to improve with Wednesday of next week looking mostly sunny and 65.
A final reminder, that after this week, I will no longer be sending this Update out this way. You will only receive this if you have subscribed thru the county website (www.co.tillamook.or.us). To subscribe, go to the county site then across the top look for “How Do I”, then select Mailing Lists. This will take you to the Email Subscriptions page where you select Daily Weather Briefing, and you’re in!
ODOT: Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work impacting the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur from June 6th through June 18th, 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. These dates are weather dependent. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:30 am.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night with single-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections, work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Paving is anticipated to begin on June 20th, 2021, Expect delays.
