We start out with a thick marine layer that may give us some patchy light drizzle this morning. With high pressure building and the onshore flow weakening, the marine clouds should burn back leaving us with mostly sunny skies this afternoon, and warmer with the afternoon high climbing to near 72. With mostly clear skies and light winds tonight, the low drops to near 52.
Tomorrow looks nice, sunny skies with the afternoon high again climbing to near 72. Things again start to shift tomorrow night though, some clouds move in as a relatively dry cold front moves across, the onshore flow increases and all this combined gives us a slight chance of showers late into Saturday morning.
Saturday an upper level trough of low pressure drops south and deepening, forming a closed low pressure system Saturday night as it passes Vancouver Island headed towards Washington or Oregon into Sunday. This gives us a good chance of showers starting Saturday night into Sunday when the dynamics gives us a slight chance of thunderstorms as well Sunday afternoon and evening.
After Sunday things start getting a little fuzzy, some models put us back on the fair, mild and dry side but some of the other keep us showers thru midweek. As for a forecast, I say partly sunny days with that chance of showers, highs in the upper 60s, lows in the low 50s.
June Dairy Parade Forecast, Saturday, June 27th, mostly cloudy skies, a 20-30% chance of a spotty light shower, winds northwesterly 5-10, the temperature at noon around 63, the afternoon high near 65.
COVID-19 Update
A look at the Oregon Health Authority numbers this morning show the following sampling:
Oregon Total Cases – 7,444
Negative Test results – 206,564
Oregon Deaths – 195
County Positives/Deaths
Clatsop 47/0
Lincoln 301/2
Marion 1378/36
Multnomah 1936/68
Tillamook 7/0 (1,098 Negatives = 1,105 Tests)
Washington 1151/20
