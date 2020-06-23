In case you missed it, this past Saturday was the first day of summer! So, another warm one as we are already at 75 at the airport thanks to the high pressure dominating the weather.
Mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high 78 today though we are seeing some thin high clouds moving in from the northwest. The clouds will increase tonight ahead of an upper level trough of low pressure then tomorrow, with a thickened marine layer, and a weak front moving across, we could cause some light drizzle then a slight chance of an afternoon light shower, the high tomorrow only near 68.
Thursday and Friday, we again have a return to summer with mostly sunny skies and highs up near 70. The models are now showing an upper level disturbance developing this weekend which moves into the area giving us a slight chance of showers Saturday with a little better chance Sunday and Monday, highs in the mid 60, lows in the low 50s.
COVID-19 News
As many have already heard, we were notified of another positive test result for Tillamook County bringing our total to 7. This is a pretty simple case as he had self-isolated prior to testing. The Contact Tracing Investigation is nearly complete and was also relatively simple.
In Lincoln County the news was not as good. In addition to 6 new cases bringing their total to 292 positive cases, they now have their first COVID related death. A 68 year old male passed away at his residence. He is reported to have had no underlying conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.