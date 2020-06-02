Another nice day expected with high pressure still dominating the weather. There is a system pushing in to our north that is also pushing some mainly high clouds across our region. So, a mostly to partly sunny day with breezy afternoon winds gusting to 25 again today, the afternoon high near 65. A repeat tonight, partly cloudy skies, light winds, some patchy morning fog possible, lows near 48. There is a slight chance however, that the system to the north will push in more clouds than expected tonight into early tomorrow morning, maybe even a few sprinkles from around Astoria northward.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, mostly sunny, breezy, highs near 65 again, tomorrow night’s lows near 47. Thursday things begin to change as an upper level low pressure sitting up over the Gulf of Alaska starts to drop southeastward toward the area, afternoon highs near 66. By Friday, a weak cold front starts to influence our weather giving us a slight chance of showers starting in the afternoon with showers likely Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures, afternoon highs only around 59, nighttime lows near 47.
Now, depending on the exact path of this low pressure area as it drops southward through the area, and just how unstable the atmosphere is behind the front, we could also see a thunderstorm or two Saturday night into Sunday. The showers diminish Monday, the high near 60, lows near 50.
COVID-19 Statistics Update as of June 1 at 12:01am
Oregon Positives Tests – 4,302
Oregon Negatives Tests – 127,508
Oregon Deaths – 154
Clatsop County Positives - 45
Lincoln County Positives - 15
Marion County Positives – 973
Multnomah County Positives – 1171
Tillamook County Positives – 6
Washington County Positives – 743
EMPOWERMENT TIPS FOR WILDFIRE SEASON
As Oregon heads into the 2020 wildfire season, there are actions each of us can do to prepare ourselves, our families and our homes.
Preparing your family in advance of an emergency is important. Oregon Office of Emergency Management encourages individuals and families to be 2 Weeks Ready - a tangible action that creates self-sufficiency for at least 14 days in the midst or in the aftermath of an emergency or disaster. Have a “go kit,” make an action plan and communicate the plan with your family.
In addition, be familiar with “Ready, Set, Go” emergency evacuation levels and sign up for emergency alerts in your county to receive evacuation notifications.
“We can all do our part when it comes to prevention and knowing what to do when wildfire threatens our home and our community,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “In spite of the countless ways COVID-19 has changed our lives, these steps can help heighten levels of certainty and empowerment when it comes to personal safety.
The statewide evacuation system is used to notify communities facing a threat, or potential threat, to lives and property. Evacuation levels are as follows:
• Level 1 Evacuation means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, and in some cases, pets and livestock.
• Level 2 Evacuation means “BE SET” to evacuate. You should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice as this level indicates there is significant danger to your area. Residents should be prepared to voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents may have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk.
• Level 3 Evacuation means “GO.” Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent. If you choose to ignore this advisement, emergency services may not be available to assist you further. Do not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.
Each year, OEM partners with the Department of Forestry, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Keep Oregon Green and other state agencies to promote wildfire awareness and preparedness. For more information on how to be 2 Weeks Ready, or other personal preparedness resources, visit www.oregon.gov/oem/2WeeksReady.
