The high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather giving us mostly sunny skies after the morning fog and stratus burn off. It looks like we will be breezy again with an afternoon high near 68. Tonight, a repeat also with partly cloudy skies, some patch fog returns late after the winds die down, the low near 52.
By tomorrow night the pattern starts to change as the ridge weakens ahead of a low pressure trough so we start to see more clouds but afternoon temperatures still manage to climb into the low 70s, then add a slight chance of showers tomorrow night the lows near 56.
We see a better chance of showers Saturday afternoon, the high only up to 66 then the shower activity slowly diminishes Sunday and we see less cloudiness with mostly clear skies expected by Sunday night.
Monday a high pressure ridge builds in again bringing back the fair and mild conditions so we expect the mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy nights, lows in the low 50s thru at least Wednesday.
Always a disclaimer, some of the models are hedging their bets, a couple slow the disturbance which would change the shower period and there is a low dropping southward around the middle of next week that we think the ridge will block and keep to our north.
Should the ridge weaken, it would allow the low to drop further south and influence our weather midweek.
ODOT Update Hwy 101
You may remember the article in the paper about slide repairs taking place south of Wheeler on Highway 101. It looks like they will start on Wednesday, June 24th. The repair is at milepost Z45.5 and so you can expect delays between 7am and 6pm, Monday thru Friday and the repairs will take about 2-3 weeks. Be forewarned though, they may start earlier like that Monday or Tuesday, contractor dependent.
