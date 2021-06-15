There are still a few showers lingering around the area this morning. A look at the satellite picture shows a disturbance moving towards the Oregon coast. This will help keep scattered showers in the forecast thru early this afternoon when the disturbed weather pushes off to our east. Winds today becoming southwesterly 5-10, highs near 64. Conditions slowly improve this afternoon and by later tonight we will see mostly clear skies, calm winds, and likely some patchy late night, early morning, fog, with lows near 46.
By tomorrow, strong high pressure will settle in giving us sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s the rest of the week, lows under partly cloudy skies, in the upper 40s. The ridge continues to dominate the weather thru the weekend also with high temperatures in the low 70s by Sunday and persists into Monday as well. Temperatures over in the valley could reach the 90s by Monday.
Looking at the long range picture I see no rain on the horizon past the middle of next week
COVID/Vaccine Update
First, it looks like Tillamook County will remain in Low Risk Category for another week. As you know, we have been at Low Risk for a number of weeks and with only 5 cases in the last two week evaluation period, we will remain at Low Risk. It should be noted that those 5 cases were reported at the beginning of the evaluation period and Tillamook County has had ZERO cases reported since June 6th. It is obvious that the Vaccines are working.
Speaking of vaccines, the State is currently at 67.9% of individuals 16 and over, who have had their first shot. That equals about 71,522 more people needed to get their shot to hit the objective of 70%. Once this is reach, much of the COVID and Risk Level restrictions will be lifted except in a few specific cases. Tillamook County’s goal is 65% then we would remain at Low Risk regardless of the number of cases reported. We are at 63.47% and need only 376 more people vaccinated to hit the 65%.
With that, getting the vaccine is easy, besides going through your Health Care Provider or at your local Pharmacy, the Community Health Care Center is giving shots twice a week at their Annex Building which is just east of their Clinic. On Tuesday’s they are giving Pfizer and J&J shots from 10am thru 4pm and on Thursday’s Moderna and J&J, also 10am-4pm, same location. No appointment is necessary, just walk on in. If you do want an appointment or have any questions, call 503-842-3914. Remember, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children 12 and above.
Finally, there will be a special “Summer Kick-Off Vaccine Clinic” at the Fairgrounds Convention Center, Saturday, June 19th from 10am thru 4pm. They will be offering all three vaccine types, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Help protect yourself, your family, and your friends by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Remember also, get your shot by June 27 to be eligible for the $1,000,000 State and the County $10,000 Lottery prize thru the Governor’s “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign. There are also five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships available.
Tillamook County Road Department
Please be advised that a portion of 12th Street from Evergreen to Marolf in Tillamook will be paved beginning at 7:00am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, weather dependent. The road will be flagged during the paving operation.
Log In
