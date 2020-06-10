A weak upper level ridge of high pressure is moving across the area this morning but we also have weak disturbances riding over the ridge, bringing periods of light rain and/or drizzle and with daytime heating, maybe an afternoon shower. It also warms us up some so with moist southwesterly winds, the high today near 66. The high does cause the activity to diminish tonight, only a 20% chance of showers still, calm winds, lows near 52.
Tomorrow another weak disturbance combined with the abundant moisture gives us about a 30% chance of showers into Friday morning. After that, an upper level trough of low pressure swings in and bring an increasing chance of showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend, highs back into the low 60s. The thunderstorm concern we had earlier in the week has shifted east into the Cascades during this period.
We keep the threat of showers in the forecast for the start of next week, highs still in the low 60s, lows around 50.
COVID-19 Guidance Tool
I still get a lot of questions on the guidance issued from the Governor’s Office and I will admit, I don’t have all the answers! It does get confusing, there is the regular guidance, Phase 1 guidance and now Phase 2 guidance. Each type of location or event has their own guidance, some are regulated by the first Executive Order, some came later, and some were changed. Yesterday I ran across this very helpful tool that may help you understand which guidance you need to follow for reopening.
https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2689.pdf
And speaking of COVID-19, you may recall one of the requirements for Phase 2 was to have a specified number of Contact Tracers. Part of reopening included building the capacity of local county health departments to make contact tracing calls to people who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. We want everyone to feel safe answering the call from a contact tracer. First, you should know your information is strictly confidential and will be treated as a confidential public health record. Your information will not be shared with other agencies, including immigration officials.
Second, you might be wondering what you will get asked if a contact tracer calls you. A contact tracer will ask:
- For your name, date of birth and where you live
- If you need an interpreter in a language other than English
- For race, ethnicity, language and disability information
- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19
- If you need a place to stay or have other needs to help you stay at home
- If they can contact you daily to monitor your symptoms and needs
We also understand you may not answer a call from a number you do not know. If a contact tracer is unable to reach you, they will leave a voicemail and request that you call back. The voicemail will not contain any health information.
The social card below shares information that a contact tracer will never ask you. If anyone calls you requesting this information, hang up. They are not part of local or state contact tracing efforts.
Visit OHA’s contact tracing website to learn more about this important public health strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Contact tracers WILL NEVER ask for your:
- Social Security Number
- Immigration Status
- Credit Card number, bank account number or billing information
If someone calls you asking for this information, just hang up. They are NOT part of our local or state public health response!
