The holiday weekend was very nice but the number of visitors to the coast certainly kept all our first responders very, very busy! Today looks to be the hottest of the string, both here and over in the valley, as the high pressure ridge builds directly over the area. Along the coast the high temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s to near 80. Over in the valley, they expect high to climb into the low to mid 90s with some areas possibly in the upper 90s.
This brings to mind a big safety concern that surfaces under these conditions. Did you know there have already been 18 children that have died nationwide after being found in hot cars. The temperature inside vehicles can climb 20-30 degrees in only a few minutes. A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s does. Cracking a window does little to prevent the temperatures from climbing. NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
Tonight, we expect some partly cloudy skies with calm winds, the low drops to near 51. Tomorrow we see a stronger onshore flow and the high pressure ridge drifts further east which will help cool things down with tomorrow’s high temperature only climbing to near 69 under mostly sunny skies. We do expect increasing marine clouds tomorrow night ahead of the next approaching system. The winds will be calm tomorrow night, lows near 51.
As mentioned, we will see an incoming weak front Thursday that is now expected to split and do little except give us more clouds, highs Thursday near 66, lows near 47. Friday, we return to mostly sunny skies as we have a zonal, or west to east flow, set up over our area, highs near 64. By Friday night we could see disturbances riding the flow and moving across the area giving us a chance of showers. The models don’t handle these real well so we will just say that we have a chance of scattered showers starting Friday night, thru Saturday and Sunday on into Monday as a series of these disturbances move thru the region. We do stay on the cooler side with daytime highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with lows in the mid 40s.
COVID/Vaccine numbers.
On May 28th the state was at 64.9% of the eligible population, 16+, having received their first dose, with the goal still being to reach 70%, then the Risk Level Guidance goes away. With the State now adding the Federal doses in the Tillamook County totals, the county is now at 62%. The county goal is 65% then we would be permanently at Low Risk Category until the state reaches its 70% goal. That is only around 654 more people that need to get at least one dose to reach that goal!
Some good news and some bad news. Tillamook County has dropped to the Low Risk Category and our number of new positive cases continues to drop as more people become fully vaccinated so we are likely to remain at Low Risk next cycle as well! We are sad, however, to report another Tillamook County resident has died April 28th of COVID-19 related issues. This was a 77yo man that did have underlying health conditions and our sympathies go out to his family and friends.
Upcoming Clinics
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held each Tuesday from 8:30am thru 11:30am for all of June.
Moderna and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held on Thursdays from 8:30am thru 11:30am for the month of June.
(Note: Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those individuals 18 and older)
Don’t forget, the Governor announced recently the #TakeYourShotOR campaign. Oregonians 18 and over will have a chance to win $1 million dollars, or one of the $10,000 prizes, one for each county. Oregonians, age 12-17, have a chance of winning one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date of June 27th will be entered to win!
