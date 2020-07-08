The clouds and fog will clear out leaving a mostly sunny to sunny afternoon, mild with highs up near 67 and relatively light winds. We will see increasing clouds tonight with the approach of a weak front that gives us a chance of light showers tomorrow as it pushes off to the east.
Things dry out tomorrow night then Friday, high pressure builds in and brings back the mostly sunny days with the afternoon high climbing to near 70, light winds still, then mostly clear skies that night lows near 52.
Saturday starts out nice, mostly sunny and 67, then another weak and dying front approaches and brings a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday. After that things settle down again leaving mostly sunny days with highs in the upper 60s, partly cloudy nights, lows near 53 for Monday and Tuesday.
Business/Employer Enforcement of OHA Statewide Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance
I have had a few questions concerning the new requirements and submit the following from the Oregon OSHA Website. Tomorrow I will cover what happens to the business if they do not comply:
The State of Oregon recognizes the challenges created by the guidance that directs businesses and others responsible for indoor spaces to require employees, contractors, volunteers, customers and visitors to wear a mask, face shield, or face covering. In implementing the requirement as it relates to customers or visitors who are not wearing a mask, face shield, or facial covering, Oregon OSHA expects a business or other responsible for indoor spaces to take the following measures:
· If an employee or other representative of the employer encounters a customer or visitor without a mask, face shield or facial covering, they should politely draw the customer or visitor’s attention to the public health requirement to wear a mask, face shield, or face covering.
Best Practice: Arrange to greet customers upon entry so that the issue can be addressed as they enter the store.
Best Practice: Keep a supply of inexpensive disposable face coverings to offer customers or guests who do not have one.
· If an individual declines to wear a mask, face shield or face covering, the employer (or their representative) should politely inquire as to whether the person has a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.
· If the individual indicates they have a medical condition or disability that prohibits them from wearing a mask, face shield or face covering, the employer may offer them an accommodation – an alternative method of service that would still protect others in the business or indoor space (such as curbside pickup if practical, shopping from a catalog, etc.), or ask them if a face shield would be a suitable option.
Best Practice: Keep a supply of face shields that can be loaned and then sanitized between uses.
· If the individual indicates that they do not have a relevant medical condition or disability (or refuses to answer) but refuses to wear a mask, face shield or face covering, they should be politely told that the employer cannot serve them and that they need to leave the premises. Under no circumstances should the employer or their representative attempt to physically block an individual from entering or physically remove them from the premises. If the individual refuses to leave, the business or other organization should follow whatever procedures would normally be employed if an individual refuses to leave the establishment when asked to do.
Best Practice: Offer the same options to shop outside the business to individuals who choose not to wear a mask, face shield or face covering as you would to someone with a disability or medical condition.
Best Practice: Make sure employees know that, if an individual indicates they have difficulty hearing or understanding them with the mask or face covering it is appropriate to step farther away, then to lift or remove the mask or face covering.
