Fog on the dense side in spots this morning. Now that the sun is up it should be burning off pretty quick. We are still under the influence of the building ridge to our southeast and a low pressure area west of Vancouver Island. This will bring another day of mostly sunny skies with winds becoming westerly 5-10 in the afternoon hours, and a high temperature today of 75. We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, light winds, lows near 57.
Tomorrow likely the warmest day for everyone, sunny skies, winds northwesterly 5-10, highs near 76 here, in the mid 80s in the Coast Range and the mid and upper 90s over in the valley with a few spots possibly hitting 100. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory through the valley from 11am this morning thru 11pm Saturday.
As for the weekend, it looks partly sunny with the highs around 71 Saturday and 69 on Sunday. Next week is a little in question due to model differences. Most of the variations would impact the valley more than us. For us, Monday looks partly sunny and breezy then mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around 69, partly cloudy nights, lows near 52.
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: OR 6 (Wilson River Highway) remains closed 6 miles east of Tillamook following a multi vehicle crash involving a log truck. The highway is closed at the junction of OR 6 and U.S. 101 on the west end of OR 6 and at Banks on the east end. This is an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
I spoke with ODOT on the way in, they suggested the highway might open sometime between 9am and 10am this morning.
