A familiar pattern, a cloudy, foggy morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon with high pressure still over the region. The high is weakening though as a low pressure area drops south in the Pacific west of British Columbia. The resulting westerly flow over the area contributesto the onshore push of the marine layer. This is also cooling things down, even over in the valley. The high temperature today is expected to be around 69 here.
Tomorrow and Thursday the low pressure area in the Pacific stalls and the high build off to the east and the onshore flow weakens which allows temperatures to climb a few degrees, climbing back into the low 70s here and into the 90s over in the valley.
Friday, we have an upper level disturbance that will bring us a slight chance of showers and cooler temperatures once again, highs around 68. A few more disturbances will bring a slight chance of showers off and on over the weekend, highs hovering around 70 and lows near the mid 50s.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen is closed at Maple Lane today. Detours are in place.
OR 22 Three Rivers Highway road work
Travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes
DOLPH — Crews are sealing cracks this week and next along OR 22 Three Rivers Highway between Dolph Junction and Valley Junction, milepost 10.66 to 24.97.
Crack sealing applies hot sealant to cracks in the pavement to stop water from entering, preserving the pavement and extending the pavement life.
The project began July 27 and is scheduled to be complete August 7. Work hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work is weather dependent and schedules may change.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, with delays of up to 20 minutes.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO with the most up to date information at TripCheck.com. All work schedules are subject to change due to weather.
COVID-19 Update
OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection. Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern and OHA is closely monitoring the situation.
From the latest OHA report issued July 27, Oregon reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases, but I am happy to report zero deaths. Unfortunately, Multnomah county saw 119 cases, or 35% of the total number, Umatilla was next with 47 cases, followed by Marion County with 26.
Tillamook County remains at 24 total positive cases and zero deaths after 1,907 tests, our neighbors to the north, Clatsop County is at 68 total positive cases, Lincoln County to the south is at 381 total positive cases.
