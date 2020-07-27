Saturday was a warm one here along the north coast, Tillamook Airport got up to 86 while Astoria Airport reached 83. The valley was warm also, but they reach 100 on Sunday which was a record, beating the 1998 record of 99. Today Portland is currently in the low 90s while we are at 70, thank you seabreeze.
With the ridge moving off to the east and a low pressure trough offshore, the marine layer returns tonight but again burn back by tomorrow afternoon allowing us to reach around 70 again with relatively light winds.
With weak high pressure moving across the clouds likely clear a little sooner Wednesday so sunny and 72 expected but we can also expect some patchy fog that night into Thursday morning.
A few clouds start to move in Thursday ahead of a low pressure trough moving into the area from the south that will bring a slight chance of showers late Thursday night. The trough lifts northeastward across our area Friday so we have a better chance of showers, highs near 66, lows near 55.
As for the weekend, Saturday looks partly sunny and 69 then Sunday mostly sunny and 70 with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.
City of Tillamook Public Works
The City of Tillamook continues the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. They are now on Evergreen and Maple Lane today. Detours will be in place.
Business Mask Distribution
As previous mentioned last week, Business Oregon has pushed out 5,000 KN95 masks for local Tillamook County small businesses (less than 50 employees). Last week we handed out 1,114 of these masks to the local businesses. It is not to late, you can sign up on the website provided by close of business today and pick them up between noon and 5:00pm this coming Wednesday at the Tillamook County Library Branches in Manzanita, Tillamook, and Pacific City. To request masks for your small business, go to:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
