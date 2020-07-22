Another disturbance moving across to our north which helped to thicken the marine clouds again this morning which could still push out some mist or drizzle at times until late morning. They will again burn back this afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies but with another disturbance moving across tonight, the clouds return, thicken, and give us a slight chance of drizzle again tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow the skies clear and the winds increase, becoming northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25-30. The winds diminish overnight tomorrow, the highs still at around 66, lows near 51.
The models have been somewhat mixed on how strong the weekend’s high pressure ridge was going to be. They are now settling on the ridge being quite strong. When the ridge builds this strong, it compresses the air more, causing the molecules to collide, causing more friction, which in turn increases the heat. After that mini-lesson, I will tell you that Saturday, after some patchy morning fog, we will see a mostly sunny day, the highs climbing up to near 70. Sunday though, the models say the temperatures here in the north coast area climb to near 80 while the valley dances close to the triple digits. The low Sunday night is around 56.
This means it is especially important to monitor the elderly in unairconditioned homes, DO NOT leave children or pet in vehicles, stay hydrated, if working outdoors, take plenty of breaks to cool down, and wear sunscreen.
As for next week, the long range models show a trough of low pressure approaching which would cool things down some so Monday looks sunny and 74 here, the valley is still looking at the high 90s so we likely see some breezy afternoons with the seabreeze kicking in. After some patchy morning fog, Tuesday, and Wednesday look mostly sunny with afternoon highs around 70.
Burn Ban
With the hot and dry windy weather approaching, remember, there is a ban on open debris burning, and on the 1st, a total burn band is in effect. This would include burn barrels. If you are camping, ensure your campfire is in a designated location. Also, keep your campfire away from beach grass and driftwood piles. This has cause severe property damage in the past when these things accidently ignited.
HOT WEATHER, COLD WATER RAISE SAFETY ALERT
As people flock to the water to cool off this summer, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) remind people to play it safe at Oregon’s beaches, lakes and rivers.
Be Safe Exploring the Beach
The Pacific Ocean is a powerful force, and all visitors should know how to stay safe and teach children the same. Even the strongest swimmers can be vulnerable to rip currents — fast-moving channels that flow out to sea. Choppy dark water and floating debris serve as warnings of rip currents.
“If you become caught in a rip current, don’t panic,” said Robert Smith, who coordinates OPRD’s safety program. “Swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the rip, then swim back to the beach.”
Climbing or hiking along beachside cliffs can be extremely dangerous. Cliff edges may look stable, but many can crumble easily with the slightest weight. “Taking one step closer to the edge may be all that is needed to crumble a bluff,” Smith said. “Please stay on trails, respect signs and stay behind fences.”
More beach safety tips are at stateparks.oregon.gov.
Safety Tips for Rivers and Lakes
Be aware that rivers fed by snowmelt run cold even on hot days. And swift currents hidden beneath the surface can catch swimmers off guard.
“If you get caught in the current, know how to float with your feet pointing downstream and have your life jacket straps secured to the jacket so they don’t get tangled in any underwater snags,” said Ashley Massey, spokeswoman for OSMB.
Visitors heading out to a lake or river that typically has a life jacket loaner station will need to bring their own. OSMB and OPRD closed all loaner stations for 2020 due to sanitation concerns related to COVID-19.
“The Marine Board supports closing the stations to protect public health, and recommends visitors bring — and wear — their own jackets,” Massey said. “Accidents happen quickly, and there isn’t time to put on a jacket in the middle of an emergency.”
For information on proper fit and caring for your life jacket, visit oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Life-Jackets.
Water Recreation and COVID-19
It is important to follow these safety tips every summer, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when first responders are stretched thin and worry about exposure to the virus.
When selecting a spot to splash, visitors should choose one close to home and be ready to turn back if the parking lot is full. Visitors should bring everything they need to avoid making unnecessary stops.
Additionally, visitors are asked to wear face covers in tight outdoor spaces such as trailheads, docks and boat ramps.
“Help us keep parks and beaches open by following these precautions and ensuring these areas are safer for everyone,” said Jo Niehaus, spokeswoman for OPRD.
For additional tips about safe recreation during the pandemic, visit OPRD’s COVID-19 Day-use Guide. Recreational boating information is at oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/COVID-19.
