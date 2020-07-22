The usual clouds, patchy fog and drizzle this morning. The layer is pretty thick so it will likely take longer to burn back this afternoon. Tomorrow we have an upper level trough of low pressure that will again thicken the marine layer leading to areas of fog, mist, and drizzle until late morning and the same again for tomorrow. We will also see the usual breezy afternoon winds.
Friday starts out cloudy, with patchy drizzle and fog but then a high pressure ridge will build in that night and by Saturday we are looking at mostly sunny skies, the high up near 70, and Sunday up to 73 under sunny skies.
The ridge is expected to hang in there for the start of next week, more sunny skies with the afternoon high temperatures up in the low 70s still, nighttime lows, with the clear night skies, down around the mid 50s.
COVID-12 Update
The Governor put out new guidance and restrictions today that take affect Friday, July 24th. To help us understand the requirement, the Oregon Health Authority has created a website resource that aims to be a clearinghouse of the latest information about face coverings and masks, from requirements to FAQs to tips about how to effectively wear them.
Today’s numbers look like this,
Oregon positive cases – 14,586
Oregon negative tests – 337,401
Oregon deaths – 271
Tillamook positives – 23
Tillamook deaths – 0
Tillamook negatives – 1,794
This means we have tested 1817 individuals.
I think our last positive was the end of last week, time is taking on a new dimension, hard to keep up!
Tillamook County Businesses Masks
Remember the Business Facemask giveaway. Go to the website below to sign up. Orders must be in by Monday for a Wednesday pickup at the Manzanita, Tillamook, or Pacific City library between noon and 5:00pm.
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
