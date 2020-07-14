We have some patchy fog and stratus this morning with visibilities down to between 2 and 3 miles with high pressure dominating the pattern still. Much like yesterday, we are expecting mostly sunny skies today with breezy afternoon and evening winds gusting from the west at 25-30, the afternoon high near 72.
Tomorrow will also be a fair and mild day, breezy in the afternoon as usual, another high of near 72. The change will come tomorrow night as we see increasing clouds associated with an upper level trough of low pressure approaching from the west.
The trough moves across Thursday, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of a showers Thursday night into Friday morning, highs near 71, lows near 57.
High pressure returns for the weekend so plenty of sunshine, maybe some patchy morning fog early Sunday morning, Saturday’s high near 70 but up to near 75 Sunday, and Monday is looking sunny and 77.
COVID-19 Update
In case you did not hear, the Governor added some new restrictions yesterday hoping to slow the progress of positive cases. The first one is a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people. This includes gatherings such as dinner parties, birthday parties, potlucks and book clubs taking place indoors. It does not affect restaurants, churches, event venues and other organizations at this time. The second rule is that face coverings are mandated in outdoor spaces where distance of 6 feet or more from people outside your household cannot be maintained. The indoor mask coverings mandate remains in place.
The new numbers for Oregon are as follows:
Oregon Positive Cases – 11,795
Oregon Negative Cases – 288,274
(This means that if you are tested, there is a 96% chance you are negative for COVID.)
Oregon Deaths – 237
The OHA Page has not caught up yet but we were notified of an additional 4 cases yesterday bringing our total up to 20 positive cases now with no deaths. Multnomah County remains at the top with 2,966 cases and 72 deaths, Clatsop is at 55, no deaths and Lincoln County has 361 cases with 5 deaths.
Other statistics include: Individuals age 80+ remains the highs number of deaths (111), 56% of the total deaths were male. 79% of the positive cases required no hospitalization. The highest percentage, 21% of the positive cases, are 20-29 in age.
Real ID available by appointment at DMV
SALEM – Oregonians now have the choice to get a Real ID the next time they renew their driver license or ID card.
On July 6, DMV began issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and ID cards to Oregonians who meet the federal requirements and bring the required documentation to their DMV appointment. Although a standard license or ID card is still available, some are choosing to get a Real ID-compliant card so that they are prepared for changes to TSA travel requirements next year.
In October 2021, the Transportation Security Administration will begin requiring identification that complies with federal Real ID standards to pass through airport security when boarding a domestic flight. The new ID requirements also apply to identification you use when entering a secure federal site, such as a military base.
How to get a Real ID
Getting a Real ID requires an in-person visit a DMV office and presentation of specific documentation before a card can be issued. This means you can’t obtain a Real ID card for the first time by using the DMV website to replace a card.
“Since we added the online services, customers have attempted to get a Real ID by ordering a replacement card online,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Due to federal requirements, DMV must see the customers’ original documents and make digital images of them. The law also requires a new photo be taken the first time you get a Real ID. If a customer wants to get a Real ID, they need to make an appointment to come into DMV for a new license or ID card.”
Visit the DMV website to learn more about Real ID, including a tool to help you make a checklist of documents to bring so you are prepared for your appointment. You can also read about other forms of ID such as a passport that you can use instead of a card issued by DMV.
You may not need a Real ID
Instead of gathering documents and making an appointment at DMV, you may want to check and see if you are “Real ID ready” with something you already have – like a passport or passport card. There are many federally accepted forms of identification like a military ID or passports that Oregonians already own. These can be used to fly after October 2021. See TSA.gov for a current list of federally acceptable ID.
Learn more about Real ID on our website at Oregon.gov/realid
You can make an appointment for a new license or ID card, including Real ID, at www.oregondmv.com/dmv2u
